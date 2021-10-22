ST. JOHNSBURY — Power was knocked out in a part of town for 49 minutes Friday when a tree fell on a utility wire on Old Center Rd.

According to Green Mountain Power Corporation media representative Kristen Kelly, power went out at 2:09 p.m., and was restored at 3 p.m. About 845 customers were affected by the outage, she said. The tree fell about a half-mile from the intersection of Rt. 5, across from Twin State Ford.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments