ST. JOHNSBURY — Power was knocked out in a part of town for 49 minutes Friday when a tree fell on a utility wire on Old Center Rd.
According to Green Mountain Power Corporation media representative Kristen Kelly, power went out at 2:09 p.m., and was restored at 3 p.m. About 845 customers were affected by the outage, she said. The tree fell about a half-mile from the intersection of Rt. 5, across from Twin State Ford.
