Tree Removed From Next To Sanborn Bridge
A tree was removed from the area of the Sanborn Covered Bridge on Wednesday. The tree was located upstream from the bridge and threatened both the bridge and the riverbank. The work was done by arborist, Neil Lefebvre with the assistance of Scott Dejardins. The crane was from Classen's Crane Service. The town funded the $3,000 tree removal cost through an $8,000 donation to the Sanborn Covered Bridge Renovation Project from The White Market's Coins For Our Community program. (Courtesy Photo)

