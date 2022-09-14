The driver of a vehicle that crashed into trees off the interstate in Derby early Wednesday avoided serious injury when one of the trees broke through the driver’s side windshield.
Photos provided by Vermont State Police show the tree penetrated deep inside a 2009 Chevrolet Traverse in the area where the driver sits.
Courtney Gilfillan, 29, of Holland, was the driver of the vehicle, but her injuries were not severe. She suffered what Trooper Abigail Drew termed non-life threatening injuries.
The trooper’s report notes that state police were alerted at 1:46 a.m. on Wednesday that there was a crash on Interstate 91 off the northbound lane at Mile Marker 168. When police arrived, they found Gilfillan seated outside the vehicle. She was the only occupant in the vehicle.
The trooper noted that Gilfillan said the crash occurred when she swerved to avoid a deer. The vehicle went off the west side of the road where it crashed into the trees.
Gilfillan told police she was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was driving faster than 65 mph.
She went by private vehicle to North Country Hospital for treatment of her injuries.
Trooper Drew reported that the interstate was wet at the time of the crash. The vehicle was totaled.
