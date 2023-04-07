Trees, Limbs Blown Onto Wires Leaves People Powerless

A broken pine tree lies across Concord Avenue in St. Johnsbury on Friday, April 7, 2023, after wind toppled it away from the house at 818 Concord Ave. The tree falling on the utility lines snapped a utility pole and brought live wires to the ground, one of which was burning on the ground. (Photo by Dana Gray)
ST. JOHNSBURY — Wind blowing through the area Friday morning knocked down trees and branches that landed on power lines and left a couple of thousand area addresses without electricity.
The most significant problem spot was on Concord Avenue, where a large pine tree was blown down across the road. Located on the property at 818 Concord Ave., the tall tree fell away from the home and crashed down on utility lines. The impact was enough to snap a utility pole.
St. Johnsbury firefighters were called to the scene on a report that a wire on the ground was on fire. They arrived to discover a wire on the road was burning. They blocked the road with a fire truck and monitored the scene while waiting for a crew from Green Mountain Power to arrive.
Chief Brad Reed said fire from the line had the potential to spread onto the nearby dry grass.
While they were on the scene, another call related to down powerlines sent St. Johnsbury firefighters to Route 2B for what was reported as a grass fire.
Capt. Phil Hawthorne said a large tree limb is to blame for the wires that came down and sparked a fire on the grass next to the road. He said firefighters waited for a GMP crew to arrive before extinguishing the fire. Firefighters took a defensive position on the embankment above the fire in case it started to spread. Hawthorne said it didn’t travel very far.
The downed lines on Route 2B are to blame for a power outage in Danville. The interruption caused the detectors to sound at Marty’s First Stop, which triggered a response from Danville and Peacham firefighters.
The damage done by the tree on Concord Avenue impacted the most customers at addresses in and outside of St. Johnsbury. GMP reports the trouble impacted the Bay Street power station, severing power at addresses in St. Johnsbury, Concord, Waterford, Victory, Kirby, and Barnet. By mid-afternoon on Friday, nearly 750 GMP customers were still without power. Over 1,000 addresses connected to the Bay Street station were still powerless between Concord and Waterford.
GMP’s outage station was estimating crews would have electricity connected to the Bay Street station restored by 6:19 p.m.
St. Johnsbury Cpl. George Johnson assisted with traffic control on Concord Avenue. A section between Portland Street and Higgins Hill Road was closed due to the incident.
