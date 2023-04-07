Trees, Limbs Blown Onto Wires Leaves People Powerless
A broken pine tree lies across Concord Avenue in St. Johnsbury on Friday, April 7, 2023, after wind toppled it away from the house at 818 Concord Ave. The tree falling on the utility lines snapped a utility pole and brought live wires to the ground, one of which was burning on the ground. (Photo by Dana Gray)

ST. JOHNSBURY — Wind blowing through the area Friday morning knocked down trees and branches that landed on power lines and left a couple of thousand area addresses without electricity.

The most significant problem spot was on Concord Avenue, where a large pine tree was blown down across the road. Located on the property at 818 Concord Ave., the tall tree fell away from the home and crashed down on utility lines. The impact was enough to snap a utility pole.

