Tri-County CAP To Expand Burch House Program

Homelessness is a growing problem in the North Country.
Tri-County CAP is taking steps to address that.
Jeanne Robillard, CEO of Tri-County CAP, said this week the non-profit agency will expand services for women and children at The Burch House Shelter.
Full details will be released in the near future.
“There are not a lot of options in terms of shelters and getting people into housing [in the North Country], so we’re in the process of transitioning our dedicated domestic violence shelter for women and children into a broader-based open shelter for all women and children who need help,” she said.
Burch House is a 10-bedroom farmhouse that can accommodate up to 15 women and children, according to the Tri-County CAP web site.
Since 2002, Burch House has served those seeking safety from the immediate threat of abuse.
Tri-County CAP will expand entry to all women and children, in response to rising homelessness.
“In our community needs assessment that we completed in 2019, homelessness was identified as one of the top three problems in our catchment area, so this has been percolating in our minds for quite some time,” Robillard said.
Burch House will still serve women and children fleeing domestic and sexual violence, and offer them specific counseling and support services.
Formed in 1965, Tri-County CAP is a private, non-profit social service agency serving over 27,000 residents each year in Carroll, Coos and Grafton Counties.
Based in Berlin, TCCAP offers a variety of programs such as energy assistance, child care, senior meals, transportation, workforce development and child guardianship.
HOUSING ASSISTANCE
A new program will provide financial aid to New Hampshire renters and landlords facing financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The New Hampshire Emergency Rental Assistance Program (NHERAP) will deliver $200 million in housing assistance to Granite State residents.
The program will launch March 15.
NEHRAP will be administered locally through Tri-County CAP, one of five Community Action Partnerships statewide, in cooperation with the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority.
The program will focus on paying current and past-due rent, as well as utility and home energy costs. Assistance is retroactive to April 1, 2020 and can be applied to future expenses for up to 12-15 months.
Landlords may apply on a tenants behalf.
Granite State renters may qualify if at least one person in the household has qualified for unemployment benefits had their income reduced, had significant costs, or had other financial hardships due to COVID-19. The household must be at risk for homelessness or housing instability, and meet certain income requirements.
New Hampshire also received an additional $35 million in federal “flex funds” from the CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund for housing assistance.
For more information visit TCCAP.org.
