Tri-Town Bike Friendly Certification Process Gets Boost

LITTLETON — There’s an effort advancing to get the tri-town area of Littleton, Bethlehem and Franconia certified as a bicycle-friendly community, and to connect the three towns with trails.
During the Littleton Board of Selectmen meeting Monday, David Harkless, owner of Littleton Bike and Fitness and organizer of bicycle efforts in Littleton; Jill Brewer, select board member in Franconia; and Bruce Caplain, a Bethlehem selectmen who got the tri-town certification plan off the ground, presented the vision to Littleton selectmen, who endorsed the idea in a 3-0 vote.
“They reached out to me with a project and a goal of having the League of American Bicyclists certify the tri-town area, including, Littleton, Franconia and Bethlehem, as a bike-friendly community, with an effort to increase tourism and business and reducing traffic congestion and parking issues,” said Caitlin Leverone, director for the Littleton Parks and Recreation Department.
Harkless said certification was something he’s thought about, and he noted that if one looks at the certification checklist, Littleton does a lot of it already, with Safe Routes To Schools, bicycle amenities, having a segment of the Cross New Hampshire Adventure Trail, and 25 miles of mountain bike trails at PRKR MTN.
Certification and the work needed to achieve it — such as designating bicycle lanes and making other road safety measures — won’t happen overnight, he said, and the League and those with tri-town are not asking for any money.
It’s a longer-term project that would involve working with the town and Littleton department heads, he said.
“We’re just asking for your endorsement of the concept going forward in trying to obtain that,” Harkless said to selectmen.
There are only five communities in New Hampshire that are certified bicycle-friendly, and they’re all cities, said Caplain.
(They are Keene, Lebanon, Portsmouth, Hanover and Concord).
“When I started looking into it, across the country there are very few towns that are bicycle-friendly communities because it takes money to do it,” he said. “Like Dave said, we’re not coming to any of the three towns looking for money. We’re just saying, give us the endorsement, we’ll find the money. There are plenty of grants out there to get the money and it doesn’t change a whole lot. But what it does do, in talking to some of these other towns, is really increases tourism a lot. I spoke to one in Colorado and they said they saw a 300-percent increase in people coming in to use the town facilities. It’s great for tourism. We’re hoping it will reduce congestion because it gets people to ride more, have places for them to put their bikes, and that helps the parking in towns as well. To us, it’s a win-win.”
The League awards certification to communities that can demonstrate excellence in bicycling through education, encouragement, routes that are safe, and inclusiveness and availability.
Local tri-town supporters said cyclists eat a lot, shop a lot, and stay in lodging establishments in certified communities.
Businesses can also be certified as bicycle-friendly, said Harkless.
As the project advances, the New Hampshire Department of Transportation is enabling project leaders to work across all three towns.
Avid bicyclists with the League of American Bicyclists look up certified communities when they’re finding an area to visit or move to, said Harkless.
Two years ago, a consultant put together a five-year plan for Littleton that included making road and other improvements for bikers, said Littleton Selectman Milton Bratz.
“This is a great idea because as more towns connect with each other, the resource just gets bigger and the whole thing gets better,” he said.
The state bicycle map designates segments of New Hampshire routes 135 and 18, U.S. Route 302, and regional routes that include New Hampshire Route 116 and Industrial Park Road, though, because of the amount of vehicle traffic and turning movements, the corridors are not always friendly for bike riders, particularly in commercial and downtown areas, said Bratz, citing the study.
North Country Council, the regional planning commission, has identified traffic stress areas for bicyclists and pedestrians and has developed an infrastructure improvement plan to address the issue, primarily in town and not between towns, to find a level of comfort bicyclists can have on a given segment of road, he said.
“Part of this is to figure out routes that make it easier and safer for people … [and] … to connect Littleton, Bethlehem, and Franconia by trails to get people off the roads,” said Caplain. “It’s a concerted effort to focus on safety, accessibility, and connectivity between all three towns.”
Carrie Gendreau, chair of the Littleton Board of Selectmen, made the motion to support the Tri-Town Bike Friendly Certification process, which was supported by Bratz and Selectman Roger Emerson.
“I think by endorsing an effort like this, it might help congeal everything,” said Harkless.
