Trial Date Set For 2 Men In Danville Murder-For-Hire

BURLINGTON — The two remaining defendants in a cross-country murder-for-hire case five years ago in the Northeast Kingdom will go on trial in October 2024
The man who police say ordered the hit, Serhat D. Gumrukcu, 39, of Los Angeles, and one of the chief organizers Berk Eratay, 36, of Las Vegas, appeared in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Friday afternoon by video from prisons where they are detained.
Chief Federal Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford said he was hoping to get the trial underway by early next year and by June 2024 at the latest. The defense pushed back for a little more time.
The prosecution and the defense said there is a considerable amount of evidence and information from the investigation that has been supplied; there is much more to come. They noted there are an estimated 55 search warrants in the case, many of them approved by now-retired Magistrate Judge John M. Conroy.
Another 8 to 10 search warrants were issued out of state, including at the homes of both Eratay and Jerry Banks, 35, of Fort Garland, Col. when they were arrested a year ago, according to the lead prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul J. Van de Graaf.
Crawford said he expects to retire by September 2024 as a full-time judge but will take Senior Status, which allows him to hear federal cases and set much of his work schedule. He will continue to preside over the case.
There also is some question as to whether the trial, which could last up to a month, will be in Rutland or in Burlington.
Van de Graaf estimated it would take the prosecution three weeks or less to put on its case. The defense did not offer any estimate for its side.
The decision by Banks to plead guilty last week did change the scope of the trial, he said.
Crawford, on a side note, also noted that a Dutch filmmaker is in the process of turning the case into a movie. The production will be hampered because federal courts in Vermont do not allow cameras.
The triggerman, Banks, pleaded guilty a week ago in the same first-floor courtroom in Burlington to three felony charges: murder for hire, conspiracy to kidnap with death resulting and engaging in a monetary transaction with illegal proceeds.
The federal charges maintain Banks kidnapped Gregory Davis, 49, of Danville, from his home at 884 Hawkins Road about 8:45 p.m. Jan. 6, 2018, and killed him that night in Barnet, about 15 miles away.
The money laundering charge maintains Banks, who said he has worked as a mechanic, exchanged $25,200 as part of the proceeds to buy a 2001 Chevrolet Corvette from a dealership in Longmont, Col. on Feb. 27, 2018.
Vermont State Police reported Davis was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and torso about 4:30 p.m. one day after the abduction in a pull-off area on Peacham Road. Davis was still handcuffed and partially covered by snow, state police said, and .22-caliber casings were found nearby.
State Police and the FBI said Banks impersonated a deputy U.S. Marshal by wearing marshal service apparel and a mask while displaying police gear. Banks, acting as a federal officer, claimed there was an arrest warrant for Davis for racketeering in Virginia.
Van de Graaf outlined on Friday the efforts the government is making to ensure the evidence is provided to the defense in a prompt fashion. He said some items, including the work computer for Davis that was seized from his Danville home, probably doesn’t have anything on it that ties to the criminal case.
Manchester lawyer Alan J. Sullivan, who was assigned to defend Eratay on May 12, said he is just diving into the case. He said he will need until probably October to just consider the first possible wave of defense motions.
Sullivan, a former federal prosecutor and chief of the criminal division in the Southern District of Florida, replaced defense lawyer Robert Katims, who withdrew after being named a state judge in Vermont in May.
Defense lawyer Susan K. Marcus of New York City and Ethan A. Balogh of San Francisco, who have been retained by Gumrukcu, said the extra time will ensure a proper defense can be waged. The extra 120 days will make a substantial difference, they said.
Balogh said having their client moved to a prison in Rhode Island has caused some inconvenience as they prepare the case.
Crawford said in the end, he wants to try to avoid any claim of ineffective counsel.
Davis was a father of six children and his wife of 14 years, Melissa, was pregnant, authorities said. They had been in Vermont about 3 years, and he worked in Barre at Safety-Kleen, a national environmental consulting firm. A company cellphone was found inside his jacket at the scene. The couple had home-schooled their children, neighbors reported at the time. The family attended the Concord Community Church on Main Street.
Banks is among four co-defendants charged in the elaborate murder-for-hire plot that centered on when Davis threatened to report a shady investment deal to federal authorities, according to court records. He is the second defendant to admit his guilt.
Co-defendant Aron Ethridge, 42, of Henderson, Nev., reached a plea agreement last year. Ethridge pleaded guilty on July 22, 2022, in Vermont to two felony counts in the case: for conspiring with the other three defendants and with getting Banks to travel across state lines to commit the crime.
Ethridge received $100,000 from Eratay to cover the killing and any expenses, the plea agreement said
In 2017 Davis was threatening Gumrukcu and his older brother Murat, about going to the FBI with evidence the two Turkish brothers “were defrauding him in a multimillion-dollar oil deal,” court records maintain. The records show the Gumrukcus had entered into the oil deal with Davis in early 2015.
The prosecution maintains the hit was ordered to silence Davis.
The plea agreement with Banks notes a preliminary estimate under the federal sentencing guidelines is a penalty between about 24 and 30 years.
The kidnapping with death resulting conspiracy charge carries a possible life sentence in prison.
As part of the federal plea agreement, Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica E. Zaleski agreed not to file state charges for kidnapping and murder against Banks if he pleaded guilty to the three federal felonies.
Gumrukcu immigrated to the United States about 2013 and not long after arriving, he married William Anderson Wittekind in 2013, court records show. Court papers said he became a permanent resident in 2014 and Gumrukcu had said in court he is a citizen of Turkey.
The FBI and Vermont State Police arrested Banks while working at Yellowstone National Park on April 6, 2022.
Prosecutors in Vermont said after the arrest of Banks that he needed to remain behind bars because he is a danger to the community. They noted searches at his Colorado residence and his temporary quarters in Wyoming resulted in the confiscation of firearms, including a 9-mm handgun and a so-called “ghost gun.”
Ghost guns, which have no serial number and are untraceable, can be bought online and assembled at home. They are often obtained by prohibited buyers, domestic abusers, and gun traffickers — without a background check.
Ethridge had initially denied involvement in the case, but court records show he had cut a deal to cooperate shortly after he was confronted by investigators.
Ethridge, in admitting his guilt last July, said before the fall of 2017, Eratay contacted him to aid in the killing of Davis, records show. Eratay told Ethridge that he was acting on behalf of Gumrukcu, who was supplying the funds, court records show.
In November 2017, Banks traveled from Colorado to Vermont to conduct surveillance on the Davis residence, but Banks said the homicide plan would have to be adjusted, records show. Banks maintained he believed Davis would need to be abducted from the property before being killed, records show.
Ethridge told Eratay about the change. Ethridge said Banks indicated he planned to impersonate law enforcement as part of the abduction, court records show.
In January 2018, Banks traveled from Colorado to Vermont to kidnap and kill Davis. Banks knocked on the door of Gregory Davis’s home on Jan. 6, 2018, dressed in a manner imitating a U.S. Marshal and claimed to have an arrest warrant for Davis, records show.
Banks called Ethridge the next day to report Davis had been successfully kidnapped and killed and shortly thereafter, Ethridge contacted Eratay to relay the message from Banks, records show.
No known public charges have been filed against Murat Gumrukcu, who is mentioned throughout court documents and is believed to be back living in Turkey.
Gumrukcu, who is a self-proclaimed medical doctor, has “tens of millions of dollars” and has a significant motive to fund Eratay’s flight and prevent him from becoming a witness against him, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Vermont said in fighting for detention.
Serhat Gumrukcu is listed as a co-founder and inventor at Enochian BioSciences Inc. He claimed on the company website he holds a medical degree and doctorate from Russian universities, but authorities said they have serious doubts about his claims.
The government also has evidence that Eratay’s citizenship for the United States was obtained through marriage fraud, Van de Graff said. He said the woman was interviewed and admitted the marriage from 2014 to 2019 was designed to help Eratay to get his citizenship here.
Melissa Davis, the widow, has filed on behalf of the estate of Gregory Davis a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court against Gumrukcu. Davis, who was named administrator of her husband’s estate, also maintains a loss of consortium and intentional infliction of emotional distress, the lawsuit said.
