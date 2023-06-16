Trial Date Set For 2 Men In Danville Murder-For-Hire
In this file photo from Jan. 8, 2018, a Vermont State Trooper speaks to a homeowner near an area on Peacham Road in Barnet where the body of Gregory Davis found. Authorities have charged a man in connection with Davis's death. (Photo by Dana Gray)

BURLINGTON — The two remaining defendants in a cross-country murder-for-hire case five years ago in the Northeast Kingdom will go on trial in October 2024

The man who police say ordered the hit, Serhat D. Gumrukcu, 39, of Los Angeles, and one of the chief organizers Berk Eratay, 36, of Las Vegas, appeared in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Friday afternoon by video from prisons where they are detained.

