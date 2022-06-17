The trial of a Newbury man accused in connection with the shooting of a St. Johnsbury resident three years ago ended Friday afternoon with a hung jury.

John H. “JJ” Emerson III was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and accessory after the fact when his friend, Arther Butler of Topsham, shot and paralyzed Brandon Delude, 24, outside of 63 Elm St. in St. Johnsbury in April of 2019.

The jury began deliberations on Thursday at about 11:30 a.m. But on Friday afternoon, the jury told the court they could not reach an agreement on a decision.

Emerson’s defense attorney, Amy Davis of Davis Legal Solutions, said she appreciated the jury’s hard work.

“First and foremost, we thank the jury for their time and thoughtfulness in considering the evidence in this case,” said Attorney Davis after the trial ended. “The judicial system is a crucial piece of our democracy. While I wish we could have brought about some closure for all involved in this matter, it has been a pleasure representing Mr. Emerson and we’ll continue to advocate for him.”

The Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office said it will keep the charges in place and try the case again.

Emerson was 18 years old when Butler - who was 17 at the time - shot Delude twice in the back as they fought on the ground outside of an apartment house on Elm Street. Investigators said Emerson helped start the confrontation with Delude that led to the shooting by bringing a “folding rifle” into the apartment building. Emerson was also accused of helping Butler elude police after the shooting.

Emerson almost settled the case by plea agreement in December of 2019 but changed his mind just before the deal was finalized.

Butler pleaded guilty to the shooting in April and was convicted of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and violating conditions of release. He was sentenced as part of a plea agreement to 40 months to ten years in prison, all suspended except for 40 months to serve and eight years of probation.

Butler is now serving his sentence at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield.

