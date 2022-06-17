The trial of a Newbury man accused in connection with the shooting of a St. Johnsbury resident three years ago ended Friday afternoon with a hung jury.
John H. “JJ” Emerson III was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and accessory after the fact when his friend, Arther Butler of Topsham, shot and paralyzed Brandon Delude, 24, outside of 63 Elm St. in St. Johnsbury in April of 2019.
The jury began deliberations on Thursday at about 11:30 a.m. But on Friday afternoon, the jury told the court they could not reach an agreement on a decision.
Caledonia Superior Court
Emerson’s defense attorney, Amy Davis of Davis Legal Solutions, said she appreciated the jury’s hard work.
“First and foremost, we thank the jury for their time and thoughtfulness in considering the evidence in this case,” said Attorney Davis after the trial ended. “The judicial system is a crucial piece of our democracy. While I wish we could have brought about some closure for all involved in this matter, it has been a pleasure representing Mr. Emerson and we’ll continue to advocate for him.”
The Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office said it will keep the charges in place and try the case again.
Emerson was 18 years old when Butler - who was 17 at the time - shot Delude twice in the back as they fought on the ground outside of an apartment house on Elm Street. Investigators said Emerson helped start the confrontation with Delude that led to the shooting by bringing a “folding rifle” into the apartment building. Emerson was also accused of helping Butler elude police after the shooting.
Emerson almost settled the case by plea agreement in December of 2019 but changed his mind just before the deal was finalized.
Butler pleaded guilty to the shooting in April and was convicted of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and violating conditions of release. He was sentenced as part of a plea agreement to 40 months to ten years in prison, all suspended except for 40 months to serve and eight years of probation.
Butler is now serving his sentence at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.