David Rath, 41, of Kirby, right, talks to his attorney, David Sleigh, after Rath's arraignment in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Rath, who pleaded not guilty, is accused of negligent driving that led to the death of Philip Barrett. (Photo by Dana Gray)
The driver of a car that crashed into motorcycles on Aug. 26, 2020 on the Red Village Road in Lyndon has been cited for criminal negligence. One of the motorcyclists was killed in the crash. (Photo By Todd Wellington)
The criminal case against a man accused of crashing into and killing a motorcyclist in Lyndon could go to trial as early as June.
“The case is ready for trial, your honor,” said St. Johnsbury defense attorney David Sleigh during a status conference in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday.
Attorney Sleigh represents Kirby resident David Rath who has pleaded not guilty to charges of gross, negligent operation with death resulting and two counts of gross negligent operation with serious physical injury resulting.
Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski, who is prosecuting the case, said the trial is going to include a lot of testimony from crash reconstruction and other specialists.
“There’s quite a bit of expert testimony that’s gonna be involved,” said Zaleski.
The court is still waiting to see if other cases get resolved before it can schedule the Rath trial.
“We’ve alerted our expert to the potential trial dates and he hasn’t told us that there are any conflicts,” said Attorney Sleigh “So, we’re ready to roll.”
Rath is accused of causing the death of East Burke resident Philip Barrett, 43, on Aug. 26, 2020.
Rath was operating a westbound silver Subaru Forester in Lyndon that allegedly crossed the center line on Red Village Road into the path of three eastbound motorcyclists led by Barrett.
Barrett was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of police, passers-by and EMS workers to save him.
Police say Rath was texting with his wife just before the crash occurred.
Rath told police he had looked down at his speedometer as he traveled west on Red Village Road and when he looked up he had crossed the center line into the eastbound lane and could not avoid the collision.
Rath faces a possible sentence of up to 45 years in prison and $45,000 in fines if convicted,
