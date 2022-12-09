The federal trial of three Connecticut men charged with gun and drug crimes in Orleans County remains on the court calendar for Jan. 3, 2023.
That’s because of the dwindling speedy trial clock which only has 25 days left.
But during Friday’s pre-trial conference in U.S. District Court in Burlington, it became clear that Judge Christina Reiss was willing to re-schedule the trial for March or April at the request of both the government and all three defense attorneys.
Jayquan “Jay” Flintroy, 26, and Dante “Fresh” Flowers Jr., 27, have both been charged with felony use of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime and felony conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and cocaine. Dante “Pops” Flowers Sr., 44, has also been charged with felony conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and cocaine.
U.S. District Court
Dante Flowers Sr. and Dante Flowers Jr. are father and son.
But with the defendant’s right to a speedy trial ticking away, Assistant U.S. Attorney Wendy L. Fuller told Judge Reiss she would not be available for the Jan. 3 trial due to a planned medical procedure.
Then defense attorneys Robert L. Sussman, Mark D. Oettinger and Robert S. Behrens told the judge they also had reasons to delay the trial until March or April.
Judge Reiss responded by telling all the lawyers to communicate with each other and devise a plan to extend the speedy trial clock and file a motion to reschedule.
“We are set now for January 3rd until I get what I anticipate is going to be your motion,” said Judge Reiss. “It sounds like you all have reasonable reasons for scheduling it in March or April.”
Attorney Oettinger - who represents Dante Flowers Jr. - said postponing the trial would also give the attorneys and their clients time to possibly work out plea deals with the government.
“I will represent to the court that there are active discussions going on between the government and, at least this defendant, which I think is worth pursuing,” said Attorney Oettinger.
In addition to the federal charges, two of the men - Jayquan Flintroy and Dante Flowers Jr. - are also facing state charges for allegedly shooting Dante Flowers Sr. during a dispute at the Waterfront Plaza parking lot in Newport in December of 2020.
Dante Flowers Sr. is also facing unrelated state charges.
