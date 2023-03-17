Following a March 10 incident and an investigation, two women and a man were arrested Thursday in Northumberland for drug and gun crimes.

At about 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Northumberland police arrived at 39 Cumberland St., with officers in possession of active arrest warrants for the occupants, who were Jacob Marshall, 30; Lindsey Marshall, 50; and Rose Humiston, 30.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments