Following a March 10 incident and an investigation, two women and a man were arrested Thursday in Northumberland for drug and gun crimes.
At about 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Northumberland police arrived at 39 Cumberland St., with officers in possession of active arrest warrants for the occupants, who were Jacob Marshall, 30; Lindsey Marshall, 50; and Rose Humiston, 30.
After arriving on scene, the two Marshalls were taken into custody by police, Northumberland Police Lt. William Daisey said in a statement.
Humiston soon turned herself in at the police station on her active warrant.
Jacob Marshall is charged with two felony counts of possessing a controlled drug, two felony counts of possessing a drug with the intent to distribute, and two counts of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.
Humiston and Lindsey Marshall are each charged with two felony counts of possessing a controlled drug and two felony counts of possessing a narcotic with the intent to distribute it.
Humiston and Lindsey Marshall were released on personal recognizance bail and Jacob Marshall on $1,000 cash bail.
They are scheduled to appear in Coos Superior Court on April 20.
In December, at Coos Superior Court, Jacob Marshall was indicted by a grand jury on three Class B felony counts of forgery.
On June 28 at Dollar General in Northumberland, prosecutors said he attempted to use a fraudulent $20 bill to buy store items.
On June 28 at the Dollar General in Lancaster, he allegedly attempted to exchange a fake $20 for a real $20 bill from the cashier.
On the same day, he reportedly tried to defraud Jiffy Mart in Lancaster with a fake $20 bill in exchange for store merchandise.
Marshall also faces a Class B felony count of tampering with a witness.
On June 29, believing an official investigation was about to proceed against him, prosecutors said Marshall attempted to cause Terrie Giguere and employees at Dollar General to withhold their testimony and any information they would give to authorities when he told Giguere that if she spoke with police, then the store would pay, in reference to his presentation of fake currency.
According to a check with the New Hampshire Judicial Branch on Thursday evening, the forgery and witness tampering case against Jacob Marshall remains pending.
