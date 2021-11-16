Trio Charged In Catalytic Converter Thefts
Three local men face stiff felony charges after authorities said they targeted vehicles at a trail head parking lot and stole multiple catalytic converters worth thousands of dollars.

On Friday, Jonathan P. Bangs, 27, of Lancaster; James C. Bartlett Jr., 31, of Colebrook; and Mackenzie R. Fox, 26, of Bethlehem, were each indicted by a grand jury at Coos Superior Court in Lancaster on a Class A felony count of theft and criminal liability for the conduct of another.

The charge carries a maximum New Hampshire State Prison sentence of 7 1/2 to 15 years.

On Aug. 1 at the Appalachian Trail Head parking lot in Randolph, prosecutors said Bangs, Bartlett and Fox targeted the vehicles.

For the past year, local and state police have reported a rising number of catalytic converter thefts across the North Country, from both private and commercial vehicles.

For the thieves, the converters, which contain precious metals that go for a high price on the used market, are a quick way to make cash.

For victims, it can cost several thousand dollars to replace a converter, which a vehicle is required to have as an emission control device to reduce levels of toxins and pollutants in exhaust emissions.

