Trio Charged In Catalytic Converter Thefts

Three local men face stiff felony charges after authorities said they targeted vehicles at a trail head parking lot and stole multiple catalytic converters worth thousands of dollars.
On Friday, Jonathan P. Bangs, 27, of Lancaster; James C. Bartlett Jr., 31, of Colebrook; and Mackenzie R. Fox, 26, of Bethlehem, were each indicted by a grand jury at Coos Superior Court in Lancaster on a Class A felony count of theft and criminal liability for the conduct of another.
The charge carries a maximum New Hampshire State Prison sentence of 7 1/2 to 15 years.
On Aug. 1 at the Appalachian Trail Head parking lot in Randolph, prosecutors said Bangs, Bartlett and Fox targeted the vehicles.
For the past year, local and state police have reported a rising number of catalytic converter thefts across the North Country, from both private and commercial vehicles.
For the thieves, the converters, which contain precious metals that go for a high price on the used market, are a quick way to make cash.
For victims, it can cost several thousand dollars to replace a converter, which a vehicle is required to have as an emission control device to reduce levels of toxins and pollutants in exhaust emissions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.