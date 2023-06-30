Tristan Garcia Charged With New Crimes

Garcia, 23, has an alcohol problem and lives with a guardian on High Street in St. Johnsbury.
But on June 7, Garcia was reported to be “drunker than hell,” according to a police report.
Garcia pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to violating conditions of release by violating his court-ordered curfew and disorderly conduct by fighting.
He was then released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
Caledonia Superior Court
Garcia has been previously charged with multiple crimes by the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office, including 12 charges of assault on law enforcement officers and 16 violations of conditions of release.
St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. Robert Gerrish wrote in his report that he responded at 10:03 p.m. to a reported assault at 48 Eastern Avenue (Republican Block).
“We were told that there had been a disturbance and Tristan Garcia had ran down Eastern Avenue prior to our arrival towards Railroad Street with a bloody face,” wrote Ofc. Gerrish.
Another witness, Clayton Bell, 64, told police that Garcia had “choked” Eugene Caouette, 46.
Bell also said that Garcia was “drunker than hell,” according to the report.
“Caouette stated that he had been strangled because of his PTSD,” wrote Ofc. Gerrish. “I could see marks on his neck. Caouette acknowledged he was drinking and said that all he wanted to happen to Garcia was for him to go to rehab and quit drinking.”
Caouette also told police that he never lost the ability to breathe and he was never hurt.
“Caouette claimed to be African American,” wrote Ofc. Gerrish. “I was then told that Garcia called a man who goes by ‘Kush’ a racist term for an African American person that begins with the letter N and pushed him. I know ‘Kush’ is a street name for Teriq Moore, 29.”
But when police interviewed Garcia the next day, he denied using racist language.
“Garcia stated that he did not say the ‘N’ word to anybody,” wrote Ofc. Gerrish.
When Garcia arrived at the police station on June 8, officers noticed that he had spots on his head and face that were swollen like he had been in a fight.
“Tristan stated he wanted to talk to me,” wrote Ofc. Gerrish. “Tristan stated he got into some type of argument with a ‘Shawn Balch’ - a big ‘heavy white guy.’ He then stated that he was beaten up by Shawn Balch who may or may not have had brass knuckles.”
But police said they looked up Shawn Balch in the police database system and didn’t find anybody matching that description.
Garcia faces a possible sentence on the new charges of over six months in prison and a $1,500 fine.
