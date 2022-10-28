State Trooper David Garces from the St. Johnsbury Barracks was honored this week for his work as a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) by the Vermont Agency of Transportation (AOT), the State Highway Safety Office and the Vermont Highway Safety Alliance.
“The Drug Recognition Expert Award is presented to Trooper Garces in recognition of his efforts and commitment to serving as a DRE in Vermont,” said the AOT at the ceremony on Wednesday. “Through these efforts, he has helped make our roadways safer for all users…He is a great asset to our state and the communities he serves.”
AOT Officials say Tpr. Garces became a certified Drug Recognition Expert in October of 2021 and in less than one year he has completed over 50 evaluations on suspected drug-impaired drivers in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont.
Garces was also honored for striving to make himself available to all agencies in the Northeast region to assist with DRE services and his passion for traffic enforcement and recognizing its importance in saving lives.
The statistics show Tpr. Garces has detected and arrested 33 alcohol and drug-impaired drivers in 2022 alone.
The AOT said Garces is also a mentor to other officers in the correct ways to perform field sobriety testing and additional observations to look for in DUI investigations. He assists new officers in helping them fine-tune their new skills in impaired driving detection.
In addition to enforcement, Tpr. Garces also focuses on education. He is currently scheduling presentations at schools about underage drinking/drug use and the dangers of using and driving.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.