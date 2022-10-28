State Trooper David Garces from the St. Johnsbury Barracks was honored this week for his work as a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) by the Vermont Agency of Transportation (AOT), the State Highway Safety Office and the Vermont Highway Safety Alliance.

“The Drug Recognition Expert Award is presented to Trooper Garces in recognition of his efforts and commitment to serving as a DRE in Vermont,” said the AOT at the ceremony on Wednesday. “Through these efforts, he has helped make our roadways safer for all users…He is a great asset to our state and the communities he serves.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments