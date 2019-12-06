Trooper In Bristol Shooting Spent Time At Derby Barracks

Vermont State Police Trooper Rob Helm

Vermont State Police identified two troopers involved in a shooting that left a Bristol man in critical condition. One of the troopers, Robert Helm, spent two years at the Derby barracks.

Troopers Helm and Matthew Hood, currently assigned to the New Haven Barracks, confronted Greg West, 28, outside his home in Bristol on Tuesday night.

