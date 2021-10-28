A Vermont State Police trooper suffered minor injuries in a crash on Route 2 in Danville on Wednesday evening.
Trooper Gabriel Schrauf, 27, was driving a police vehicle – a 2020 Ford Explorer – west on Route 2, reported Sgt. Matt Tarricone, when a 2019 Toyota Highlander, driven by Connie Kellogg, 64, of Marshfield, pulled out in front of the police vehicle.
Sgt. Tarricone’s report notes that Tpr. Schrauf was in pursuit of another motorist for a violation when the crash occurred. According to Sgt. Tarricone, the police vehicle’s emergency blue lights were activated when the Highlander pulled onto Route 2 in front of Tpr. Schrauf. The front of the Explorer crashed into the back of the Highlander.
The impact of the crash caused substantial damage to both vehicles, stated Sgt. Tarricone. Both Tpr. Schrauf and Kellogg were taken to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
The crash investigation will continue, noted Sgt. Tarricone.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.