BRETTON WOODS — Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill was remembered at the 13th Annual North Country Public Safety Foundation Awards at the Omni Mount Washington Resort on Friday.
Sherrill, 44, was killed while working a highway detail the day before.
He was a 19-year veteran of the New Hampshire State Police and was assigned to Troop F in Carroll for many years.
His friend and former patrol partner, Troop F Assistant Commander Michael Cote, recounted Sherrill’s impact on the region.
Cote said that Sherrill was well-known to area residents and police departments and quickly earned the respect of local law enforcement.
“He was invited into the North Country brotherhood even though he was a flatlander by northern standards,” Cote said with a smile.
Sherrill began his career with the Hooksett Police Department in 2001 and joined the New Hampshire State Police in 2002. He held various assignments with Troop F, the attorney general’s task force and Troop A.
He was named assistant commander of Troop A in August.
Sherrill was working a paving detail on Interstate 95 in Portsmouth at around 12:30 a.m. Thursday when a tractor trailer struck his cruiser. He was rushed to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
One day later, and 100 miles north, Cote offered words of encouragement to the 300-plus in attendance at the awards banquet.
“Please remember that New Hampshire citizens look to us to continue the job that Jesse was proud to get up and do every day. Yes, we are a brotherhood, a sisterhood, and when one falls we are all taken to our knees. But then we get up again and forge ahead. That is what we do, and that is what Jesse would do if he were here with us today,” he said.
Cote urged grieving first responders to persevere, and to carry on Sherrill’s legacy.
“When this career knocks you down and you feel like ‘Why am I doing this? I can’t deal with this anymore!,’ think of Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill and his big smile. Then pick yourself up, dust yourself off, and wear that uniform as proud as Jesse did each day when you get out on patrol,” he said.
A fallen officer’s table was placed near the entrance to the Grand Ballroom, where the banquet was held.
It was a reminder of the dangers that first responders face.
Crashes and officers being struck by vehicles were the leading cause of line-of-duty deaths over the past decade, according to the Centers for Disease Control. From 2011 to 2020, 400 officers nationwide were killed in motor vehicle-related incidents.
Overall 1,397 officers have been killed on duty during that time.
Cote noted that Sherrill was a devoted husband and father. The New Hampshire Troopers Association has partnered with The Greg Hill Foundation to create a fundraiser for the family at www.thegreghillfoundation.org/donations/jessesherrill.
In closing, Cote urged everyone to appreciate each other.
“Take some time to remind your loved ones how important they are to you, for you are their rock and in return they are yours,” he said, adding later, “Take care of one another, may God keep you all safe, and when you go to bed tonight please take a knee, bow your head, and give a special prayer for Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill and his family.”
Cote concluded that the North Country “was safer today for the time [Sherrill] spend defending it and I am a better man today for having known Jesse Sherrill. Rest in peace brother, we’ve got it from here, God bless.”
LIFETIME AWARDS
Two lifetime achievement awards were handed out during Friday’s hour-long program.
The recipients were former Woodsville Ambulance Director Richard Guy (EMS Provider of the Year) and Lebanon Fire Chief Chris Christopoulos (Firefighter of the Year).
A Haverhill native, Guy served 40 years as an EMT. He began with the Cottage Hospital ambulance service and stayed on when it became Woodsville Ambulance. He was the Woodsville Ambulance director for 2 1/2 years until his retirement in April.
Committed to public service, he also served 35 years as a Woodsville precinct commissioner and nine years on the Haverhill Cooperative School Board (he is the current board chair). He has assisted with various public safety efforts. Most recently he coordinated Haverhill’s pandemic response and vaccination efforts.
In retirement, he has volunteered for a local First Aid Stabilization Team (FAST) squad.
“I’m humbled,” said Guy. “To me, EMS is very much a team effort. Without the team, I’ve got nothing. I give all of the team credit. I’m here to accept it on behalf of all of us.”
BRUNO AWARDS
In addition, three law enforcement officers received the Detective Sgt. Robert E. Bruno Award for Investigative Excellence.
It was the first time the award was presented in three years, and winners for 2019, 2020 and 2021 were announced.
They were Canaan Police Sgt. Ryan Porter (2019), Littleton Special Investigator Steve Cox (2020), and Grafton County Det. Lt. Eric James (2021).
STEVE COX: Cox is a 30-year veteran who has served with the Whitefield and Littleton Police departments.
Littleton Police Chief Paul Smith described Cox as “an excellent investigator” who has solved numerous major crimes — including burglary, armed robbery, theft, sexual assault and elder abuse — throughout his career.
Smith said Cox is a lead-by-example officer who is well respected by his peers and the public he serves.
“His approachable and down-to-earth demeanor has made special investigator Cox a preferred choice for citizens requesting police assistance. His unbiased investigative approach has proved valuable in investigating many domestic violence-related cases throughout his career. He has always been dedicated to protecting the victims of violence, specifically children and families,” Smith said.
“Steve has also spent countless hours conducting investigations to bring many sexual predators to justice. Although sexual assault cases can be extremely mentally fatiguing, Steve has continued to investigate these difficult cases with vigor, determination and unquestionable integrity to find justice for the victims. He works closely with victims and their families and thoroughly investigates in his constant effort to find the truth.”
Because of an increase in sexual assault cases, Cox regularly coordinates sexual assault protocol training for the Littleton PD and area departments, and has spearheaded coordination of a Littleton Area Sexual Assault Resource Team to better serve sexual assault victims and their families.
He also regularly participates in the Child Advocacy Center’s case reviews and victim interviews.
ERIC JAMES: James is a 20-year veteran who works tirelessly to bring sexual predators to justice.
Tom Faulkner, the former state supervisor of the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, offered a list of terms to describe James.
“Integrity. Honest. Strong moral compass. Compassionate. Driven. Extreme intelligence. Dedication to victims. Passionate mentor. Unmatchable. These are just a few words that I would use to describe Det. Lt. Eric James of the Grafton County Sheriffs Department,” Faulkner said. “As a fellow child physical and sexual abuse investigator, I’ve worked with numerous investigators from across the great state of New Hampshire. And I can say without hesitation that Lt. James ranks in the top 1 percent of law enforcement child abuse investigators.”
“Lt. James has a unique skill set and an ability to see what is missed, what needs to be done, and understands the psychological aspects of the offender, and brings those who prey on the innocence of those who still believe in Santa Claus to justice.”
Grafton County Sheriff Jeff Stiegler said that James has modernized the sheriff’s office, introducing cutting edge investigative techniques and creating a digital forensics laboratory.
Stiegler, who worked with the late Det. Bruno, said James was cut from the same cloth, “When I reflect on memories of how Det. Bruno went about his duties in trying to protect people who could not protect themselves, it is easy to see that same tireless work ethic, high level of competency, and unselfish effort in Lt. Eric James.”
Presenting the award, Grafton County investigator, Wayne Fortier said James was an irreplaceable asset for regional law enforcement.
Said Fortier, “He’s one remarkable investigator and we are very lucky to have him.”
