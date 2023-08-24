When Christopher L. Degreenia was arrested on Wednesday, he threatened a state trooper by saying his father was a member of the Hells Angels motorcycle club and he was going to come after him.
And that was after a high-speed chase that went by a local high school and a battle with state police in a river that left a trooper with a broken arm.
That’s all according to court documents filed in Caledonia Superior Court.
Caledonia Superior Court
Degreenia, 34, pleaded not guilty on Thursday to seven new charges, including felony aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer-serious bodily injury and eluding law enforcement.
Degreenia was also charged by the state with misdemeanor charges of cocaine possession, reckless or gross operation of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and two counts of violating conditions of release.
Judge Justin P. Jiron then held Degreenia without bail based on the police report and Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski’s six-page motion to hold Degreenia without bail.
“Defendant has clearly demonstrated that he poses a risk of flight from prosecution,” wrote State’s Attorney Zaleski in her motion. “Defendant’s incidents of flight are undoubtedly coupled with endangering the safety of the community and local law enforcement.”
Degreenia has been accused of multiple crimes since 2022 and now faces five felony charges, three misdemeanor charges and eight violations of conditions of release.
Most recently, Degreenia had been accused of trying to run over a St. Johnsbury Police Officer which led to a hold-without-bail arrest warrant issued by Judge Jiron.
On Wednesday morning, Degreenia was spotted at Nick’s Gas & Go on Main Street in Lyndonville.
Around noon on the same day, Degreenia was seen by state police driving a 2014 red Nissan Altima on Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury.
“Degreenia went north up Hospital Drive at approximately 75 MPH, which is a posted 30 MPH zone,” wrote Tpr. David Hastings in his report. “Tpr. Schlesinger advised once Degreenia reached Interstate 91 southbound from hospital drive he was traveling at 110 MPH.”
Degreenia then took a U-Turn and started traveling northbound on I-91 at 110 MPH, said police. And then, he left the highway on Exit 23 in Lyndon.
Lyndonville Police were blocking the roadway, but Degreenia drove onto the grass, crashed into a ditch and got back on Memorial Drive.
Degreenia’s car then went up Back Center Road at approximately 75 MPH and then took a turn onto College Road - which is where Lyndon Institute is located. He then took a right onto Vail Drive and followed it to Route 122.
Degreenia’s car then crashed on the West side of the roadway at 1828 Route 122 and then he fled the vehicle and ran behind a barn.
“Tpr. (Tyler) Davidson pursued Degreenia on foot and yelled to Degreenia he was under arrest,” wrote Tpr. Hastings. “Degreenia kept running and jumped into a river. Tpr. Davidson advised he then jumped into the river and tried to apprehend Degreenia. It was at this point Degreenia grabbed Tpr. Davidson by the neck and started to choke him,” according to the report.
Tpr. Davidson then began to hit Degreenia with a closed fist.
During the river fight, Tpr. Davidson realized his right arm was possibly broken, so he pushed Degreenia away from him into the mud.
“Sgt. Tarricone and Tpr. Schlesinger were able to assist in getting Degreenia into custody,” wrote Tpr. Hastings.
Medical staff later confirmed that Davidson’s arm was broken.
State police then escorted Degreenia to a cruiser.
“It should be noted during the walk to the cruiser, Degreenia advised his father was in the Hells Angels, and he was going to come after Tpr. Davidson,” wrote Tpr. Hastings.
Police then searched Degreenia.
“Sgt. Tarricone found two sandwich bags with a white powdery substance,” wrote Tpr. Hastings. “Back at the barracks, Tpr. Johnson tested the substance in each of the bags which tested positive for cocaine.”
According to the state’s attorney’s office records check, Degreenia’s criminal record includes six felony convictions, 28 misdemeanor convictions, 13 convictions for violating conditions of release, four violations of probation and 33 violations of parole.
Degreenia is being charged by the state as a habitual offender which could result in a life prison sentence.
