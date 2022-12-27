Trooper Under Investigation Following Complaint Of Missing Rolex
Trooper Giancarlo DiGenova (Vermont State Police official photo taken Dec. 18, 2018.)

WILLISTON — A longtime Vermont State Police trooper currently assigned to patrol Chittenden and Lamoille counties has been placed on paid administrative leave following a complaint that items are missing from a property room at the state police barracks in Williston, authorities said.

Trooper Giancarlo DiGenova of Essex has served two stints with the state police for a total of about 11 years in Northern Vermont. The department placed him on leave Dec. 19.

