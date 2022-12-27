Trooper Under Investigation Following Complaint Of Missing Rolex

WILLISTON — A longtime Vermont State Police trooper currently assigned to patrol Chittenden and Lamoille counties has been placed on paid administrative leave following a complaint that items are missing from a property room at the state police barracks in Williston, authorities said.
Trooper Giancarlo DiGenova of Essex has served two stints with the state police for a total of about 11 years in Northern Vermont. The department placed him on leave Dec. 19.
The case centers on a Rolex wristwatch, valued in excess of $12,000, and some other personal items that state police took into possession following a drug arrest earlier this year, according to those with knowledge about the investigation, but not authorized to speak about it.
A top state police criminal investigator from Southern Vermont has been assigned to the criminal case to avoid any conflict of interest.
A separate internal affairs investigation is also underway.
Multiple attempts to reach DiGenova for this story were unsuccessful.
His patrol assignments during his career include the state police offices in Williston, Bradford and Middlesex, along with about a four-year stint with the Vermont Drug Task Force.
Vermont Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison, who placed DiGenova on paid administrative leave last week, is unable to comment on the case because any potential discipline may go through her office.
The Vermont Corrections Department has a policy when prisoners are lodged at facilities that no valuable items will be allowed into the prison. Local and state police officers throughout Vermont when lodging prisoners with valuable items have to make other arrangements for securing the personal property.
Vermont State Police have separate holding lockers for evidence, seized items and personal property, a department spokesman said. Access is controlled and monitored with bar codes.
As word of DiGenova’s case slowly began to circulate within state police in the past week, troopers expressed private displeasure that the department would be dealing with a public report of items stolen from police custody.
Between 2014 and 2017 at least three Vermont law enforcement agencies – Colchester and Royalton Police and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department – had to deal with stolen property cases. In those cases they involved evidence rooms or locker, not property storage.
Morrison, one year after taking over as Colchester Police chief, faced a somewhat similar case in November 2014 when Detective Cpl. Tyler Kinney was accused of stealing drugs, guns and money out of the evidence locker at the police station on Blakely Road and giving them to an addict.
Kinney pleaded guilty in federal court and was eventually sentenced in May 2016 to four years in prison, followed by three years supervised release and was assessed $5,300 in fines and court costs.
Morrison called the arrest “the darkest day in the history of the Colchester Police Department.” Morrison oversaw the implementation of a new state-of-the-art secure evidence procedure at Colchester.
“We derive our authority and our ability to keep our community safe from the public trust,” Morrison said when Kinney was sentenced.
“At the end of the day, this was about violating the public trust and discrediting a very honorable profession that many of us devote our adult lives to,” the Burlington Free Press quoted her as saying.
Vermont State Police initially hired DiGenova on July 22, 2009 and he graduated from the Vermont Police Academy as a trooper second class on Dec. 4, 2009. He was assigned the following month to patrol Chittenden and Lamoille counties out of the Williston barracks.
He completed his probationary year and was elevated to trooper first class on July 20, 2010. Three months later he transferred to the Bradford barracks, but resigned in April 2011.
State police rehired him Feb. 26, 2012 at Williston and two years later transferred him into the Vermont Drug Task Force. He was an acting sergeant in the drug unit from Sept. 13, 2017 to June 24, 2018 and was transferred back to uniform at the Middlesex barracks to serve as an acting sergeant from Aug. 18, 2019 to Oct. 27, 2019.
DiGenova transferred back to the Williston barracks on March 29, 2020 and served as an acting patrol sergeant from Nov. 7, 2020 to Jan. 16, 2022. He remained at the barracks until his suspension on Dec. 19.
