Troopers Arrest Local Man After Alleged Gun Incident
Buy Now

Federal Building and Orleans County District Court, Newport, Vt. (File Photo) #filephoto

A local man has been accused of pointing a gun at his neighbor’s apartment and asking Vermont State Police to shoot him.

Skylar Thatcher-Bushey is also accused of damaging a Vermont State Police cruiser while being transported to the Derby barracks.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments