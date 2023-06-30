Troopers Arrest Local Man After Alleged Gun Incident

A local man has been accused of pointing a gun at his neighbor’s apartment and asking Vermont State Police to shoot him.
Skylar Thatcher-Bushey is also accused of damaging a Vermont State Police cruiser while being transported to the Derby barracks.
Thatcher-Bushey, 28, of Derby, pleaded not guilty in Orleans Superior Court on Thursday to a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment, unlawful mischief and drunken driving.
Orleans Superior Court
Judge Lisa A. Warren issued an Extreme Risk Protection Order to stop Thatcher-Bushey from possessing weapons.
The Orleans County State’s Attorney’s Office asked Judge Warren to hold Thatcher-Bushey without bail due to public safety issues.
But Judge Warren instead ordered a secured appearance bond of $5,000 which requires Thatcher-Bushey to only put down $500 to be released. Judge Warren also issued a condition that Thatcher-Bushey only be released into the custody of his mother, Terry Ellis, 49, who lives at 462 Pond Road in Vernon, Vt.
As of Friday, Thatcher-Bushey was no longer being held at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.
Tpr. Richard Berlandy wrote in his report that on Wednesday, state police received a call from Mary Belisle, 60, who said Thatcher-Bushey had struck two vehicles in the parking lot of 18 Main Street in the Town of Derby and then pointed a handgun at her residence - apartment #4.
“I responded to the residence and observed Skylar shouting from the right corner window of apartment #3 (Thatcher-Bushey’s residence),” wrote Tpr. Berlandy. “Both Troopers (Aaron) Leonard and (Logan) Miller were advising him to exit the apartment without any firearms. Skylar refused to listen to our commands and continued to shout out of the window for us to leave. Skylar shouted multiple times he had firearms in the residence and shouted multiple times for us to shoot him.”
Thatcher-Bushey then slammed the window shut and disappeared from Tpr. Berlandy’s view.
“At which point Trooper Miller then advised me Skylar had a shotgun in his hands and appeared to have chambered a round,” wrote Tpr. Berlandy. “Skylar then opened the window and shouted, ‘shoot me,’” according to the report.
Thatcher-Bushey eventually came out of the apartment with no firearms and was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Derby Barracks. Police said Skylar had an odor of intoxicants emanating from his person when he was placed into handcuffs and had bloodshot and watery eyes.
Police said that while being transported to the barracks, Thatcher-Bushey continued to kick the left door of the state police cruiser causing the door to bend. Police asked Skylar to stop kicking the door and he refused to do so and continued to kick the door causing $971.43 in damage.
“The value of the door does not include the labor required to fix the door and the paint and decals which need to be applied,” wrote Tpr. Berlandy.
State police then removed three firearms from Thatcher-Bushey’s residence including a 12 Gauge Mossberg Model 835 shotgun, a Glock 42 pistol and a Rock Island 1911 .45 caliber pistol.
The investigation revealed that there has been some tension between Thatcher-Bushey and his neighbor.
“In the past, Skylar has thrown a beer can at Belisle’s head, thrown eggs at the doorway of Belisle’s residence, and rolled up beef with rat poisoning and left it outside for Belisle’s dog to consume,” wrote Tpr. Berlandy.
Thatcher-Bushey faces a possible sentence of up to nine years in prison and over $7,000 in fines.
