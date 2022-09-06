Troopers Catch Accused Child Molester

A Barnet man accused of sexually assaulting young girls went into hiding just before investigators went to question him in June.
But the Vermont State Police never stopped looking for Carl Edward Sanborn and on Sunday night troopers located and arrested him at his son’s house in the town of Victory.
Sanborn, 52, is accused in court documents of engaging in sexual activity with girls as young as four years old from 1997 - 2014. Police say Sanborn also threatened the alleged victims and their families.
Caledonia Superior Court
“Juvenile Victim 1 said she would not fight back against Carl because she did not want to get beat,” wrote Tpr. Joshua Lewis in his report. “Juvenile Victim 2 said Carl would cover her mouth with a towel so she could not yell and told her that if she ever told her parents he would kill them.”
Police say two other alleged victims provided similar statements to investigators.
Sanborn pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to three felony charges of aggravated-repeated sexual assault on a child and one count of felony lewd & lascivious conduct with a child.
Judge Justin P. Jiron ordered Sanborn held without bail and ordered a no-contact condition prohibiting Sanborn from communicating with members of his immediate family.
“Mr. Sanborn’s been on arrest warrant status since June 13th,” said State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski in her argument to hold Sanborn. “We also have reason to believe - based on available information - that all of the listed members of the Sanborn family have maintained contact with Mr. Carl Sanborn while he’s been on active arrest warrant status.”
Zaleski also told the court that Sanborn was found by police in a shed on the property along with his wife, Tricia Sanborn, two of his sons and other family members.
“He was located at 1101 River Road in Victory,” said Zaleski. “It’s one of his son’s residences. At that time, located in a shed behind the house with Mr. Sanborn, was Tricia Sanborn, Zach Sanborn, Zach Sanborn’s wife, Sebastian Sanborn and a little girl who was in the arms of Mr. Carl Sanborn at the time.”
Troopers said that after a lengthy investigation, they spotted Sanborn on Sunday near the shed and quietly approached him through the darkness and took him into custody without incident just after 8:30 p.m.
The most recent investigation into Sanborn began in May when one of the alleged victims told a mandated reporter that she had been molested by Sanborn between 2009-2014 - starting when she was just five years old.
Tpr. Lewis and Vermont Department of Children & Families (DCF) Investigator Madison Smith were both assigned to the case. Research by Investigator Smith then revealed that DCF had previously opened its investigation into Sanborn in 2009.
“Investigator Smith checked DCF records and found prior DCF reports of allegations against Carl of inappropriate touching of juveniles,” wrote Tpr. Lewis. “Carl was interviewed at that time and denied the allegations. No criminal charges were filed.”
On the morning of June 6, state police attempted to locate Sanborn at this home at 970 Comerford Dam Road in Barnet, but he wasn’t there. They talked to Sanborn’s wife who said her husband would be returning in less than an hour but he never arrived. Police also patrolled the area and checked other possible locations in the search for Sanborn but he was not located prompting the court to issue an arrest warrant.
A weight of the evidence hearing will be scheduled. Sanborn faces a possible sentence of 25 years to life in prison.
