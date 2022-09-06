Troopers Catch Accused Child Molester
Carl Sanborn

A Barnet man accused of sexually assaulting young girls went into hiding just before investigators went to question him in June.

But the Vermont State Police never stopped looking for Carl Edward Sanborn and on Sunday night troopers located and arrested him at his son’s house in the town of Victory.

