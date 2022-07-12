Trouble Brews Again For Convicted N.H. Gun Felon

A twice-convicted federal gun felon with ties to Littleton could have his supervised release pulled after an arrest for domestic violence assault against his girlfriend in Pembroke.
In July 2021, Johnathon Irish was sentenced to two years in federal prison following a February 2020 conviction on one count of being a felon in possession of firearms.
A jury agreed with prosecutors that he possessed at least two guns in Littleton, a 12-gauge shotgun and a .45-caliber pistol, between December 2018 and November 2019.
The guilty verdict came after a federal conviction in 2014 when Irish made a false statement in regard to acquiring a gun and a false statement to an FBI agent to whom he had sold several assault rifles the year before.
The 2014 conviction, which resulted in an 18-month prison sentence, legally prohibited him from owning or possessing guns.
In September 2021, just two months after the court handed down his two-year sentence, Irish was released after being given credit for time already served as his second case was pending.
Prosecutors had asked for 6 1/2 years behind bars.
Under federal statute, Irish, who was investigated by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation with assistance from New Hampshire State Police, faced up to 10 years in prison.
Recent case filings indicate he could return to prison.
On May 10, Supervisory U.S. Probation Officer Scott Christensen wrote the court to recommend that Irish’s term of supervision be revoked after a violation of mandatory condition 1, which requires Irish to not commit another federal, state or local crime while on release.
On May 4 in Pembroke, Christensen said Irish committed the crime of simple assault-domestic violence, and evidence in support of the charges includes his testimony of a conversation with a Pembroke police officer.
The judge on May 10 approved a criminal summons to be issued to Irish for his appearance in court.
The summons was executed on May 12.
After a hearing on June 1, Irish, who is being represented by attorney Richard Guerriero, was released on conditions previously imposed.
A bail review hearing was held on June 28 and Irish was also released on previous conditions.
In a June 30 assented-to motion to continue the revocation hearing until September, Guerriero said Irish’s girlfriend at the bail review hearing sought to withdraw her allegations and the two domestic violence charges were dismissed.
But there remains a charge for contempt of court that accuses Irish of violating the no-contact provision of his bail order when the domestic violence charges against him were pending and when he sent a message through a third party to his girlfriend, he said.
That charge, said Guerriero, could form the basis of Irish violating the conditions of his supervised release.
A final hearing regarding the recommended revocation is scheduled for Sept. 27.
After Irish’s release in September, John Farley, former acting U.S. attorney for the district of New Hampshire, said Irish is under three years of supervised release and if he violates any of the conditions he can go back before a judge, and if there is a finding of violation, the judge can impose another period of incarceration.
After his 2020 jury verdict of guilty, Littleton police said Irish is well known to police officers, who have responded to multiple calls for service and at his residence and fielded a number of domestic-related complaints, as well as complaints from the school district, and who were made aware of his 2014 federal gun conviction when he moved to Littleton.
Federal agents had advised Littleton officers to watch for signs of gun possession by Irish.
