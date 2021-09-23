This is the second in a three-part series regarding lake reclassification efforts in the Northeast Kingdom.
Stew Arnold first visited Caspian Lake in Greensboro about 50 years ago; his high school girlfriend’s family, who would become his in-laws, had a cottage there. Together, they loved to boat, waterski, fish and sail in the lake’s pristine, deep waters.
About a decade after that first visit, Arnold and his wife, who worked in Chittenden County, purchased the cottage next to their in-laws’ and raised their kids on Caspian Lake every summer. Around 15 years ago, they renovated it to be usable year-round and, upon retirement in 2014, moved in full-time.
“We decided this is where we wanted to be,” Arnold said. “It’s sort of the center of the universe for us.”
While Arnold, a former software engineer, has always cared about water quality — a passion partially sparked by his father, a long-time volunteer at Lake Seymour — his retirement has allowed him to take on important roles for Caspian Lake. He runs the lake’s greeter program, helping to protect the waters from invasive species, and conducts water monitoring, sometimes with his grandchildren. Arnold also serves as the Lake Protection Chair for the Greensboro Association.
While visitors and residents still enjoy Caspian Lake’s excellent water quality, Arnold explains that the data shows that phosphorus levels have risen from 6 parts per billion to 9 over the past 30 years. Currently, the state will not be required to help reverse those numbers until that figure hits 18 parts per billion — when it will likely be too late.
Arnold, Jed Feffer, another Greensboro resident, and other concerned citizens have spent the past year and a half organizing a petition to the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation, asking DEC to reclassify Caspian Lake from B(2) or “good” status for aesthetic uses to the A(1) or “excellent” status that it qualifies for. If reclassified to A(1), restoration efforts would kick in at 12 parts per billion for phosphorus.
Feffer was first contacted in March 2020 by DEC’s Lake and Ponds Program Manager Oliver Pierson, who suggested the reclassification petition as a potential option to help better protect the lake. Feffer got to work right away.
“Nobody wants to start at this level of 18 parts per billion and try to work back, because it’s going to be very very very costly and it may not even be possible,” he said. “It just seemed like a no-brainer.”
“I honestly just think that this is a really good thing for the lake and for the community of Greensboro,” said Feffer. “Hopefully Caspian will never be impaired and this is just a way for Caspian to be seen as a lake that is worth saving; it has certain qualities that draw people from all over the country.”
Caspian Lake’s petition, to be delivered to Pierson in the next few weeks, has been signed by around 500 community members. It is co-sponsored by the Greensboro Association, the Greensboro Land Trust, and the town select board.
Efforts At Lake Willoughby, Shadow Lake In Beginning Stages
DEC has identified seven lakes — six of which are in the Northeast Kingdom — as being of excellent quality with increasing phosphorus trends. Each of those lakes’ associations and stewards are at various stages of petition completion.
Lake Willoughby in Westmore is just starting to educate the community about the reclassification process and gather their signatures.
Bruce Tanner, 70, a member of the Westmore Association who has been spending summers on the lake “since he was in diapers,” says that everyone so far has been receptive to the idea.
“To my mind, and I think to most people I’ve talked to, the benefits far outweigh any of the negatives, particularly for a small and very scenic lake like Willoughby,” he said.
According to Jenifer Andrews, president of the Shadow Lake Association in Glover, Shadow Lake’s petitioning efforts are also in its infancy.
Maidstone Lake Petition Turned In Sept. 7
Maidstone Lake’s petition was the first to be turned in, reaching Pierson on Sept. 7. Pierson is working with Chris von Alt, a member of the Maidstone Lake Association, to make small revisions before declaring the petition administratively complete.
von Alt, who ran a lab at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution for decades, happened upon Maidstone State Park on a vacation in 1989 with his wife Mary, who grew up in Vermont, and their kids.
“That started it,” he said. “The kids had such a good time … you can’t find better swimming water anywhere.”
von Alt says that he and his wife “basically raised their kids” at the state park, visiting every summer. The couple finally bought property on the lake about 10 years ago and have been living on it full-time for the past six years.
von Alt swims a half-mile every morning during the summer. He also runs the lake’s greeter program and conducts volunteer water monitoring.
“Maidstone is the cleanest lake in Vermont,” he said. “It used to be Willoughby, but Willoughby is being loved to death … Vermonters tend to love their lakes to death. What we’re trying to do is temper the infatuation a bit.”
von Alt grew up on Long Island, where his parents bought a house “in the middle of a potato field” when he was just one. He spent summers on the Long Island Sound at his grandfather’s place, which he said was “paradise.”
However, by the time von Alt left at age 18, there were three-story buildings in his hometown.
“I pretty much watched the environment be overtaken by development,” he said. “By the time I was 18, you didn’t want to go in the Long Island Sound anymore.”
“I’ve seen what happens when things aren’t protected, when you don’t push back,” von Alt added. “I just know that if you don’t work to preserve it, it will disappear.”
Maidstone’s petition is co-sponsored by the town and its lake association as well as the Essex County Natural Resources Conservation District; von Alt sent out letters to everyone he could think of asking for letters of support and signatures. The petition does not only seek A(1) classification for aesthetics, as encouraged by the DEC, but also for swimming, which would add additional protections.
von Alt said that misconceptions about what reclassification means have been the hardest thing to deal with, having heard rumors ranging from that the name of the lake might change to boating might not be allowed if Maidstone is reclassified. Both claims are completely untrue.
Next Steps For Maidstone
Following a petition’s completion, pre-rulemaking hearings will be scheduled and held (likely in-person with virtual option) in the lake’s watershed. Then, the petition will head to Agency of Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore who, with input from DEC officials, will decide if the state agrees with the petitioners and wants to initiate legislative rulemaking.
Potential opposition to Maidstone’s reclassification, however, may come from within the Agency of Natural Resources itself: Maidstone State Park has been planning to expand their septic system to a size currently prohibited in watersheds with A(1) water bodies.
Part one of this series ran in the Sept. 22 edition of the Caledonian-Record. Part three will delve deeper into some of the complexities of this environmental protection tactic — including the prohibition for large septic systems.
