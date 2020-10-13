Troy Man Held Without Bail In Dog Shooting, Threatening

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
NEWPORT CITY — A Troy man is being held without bail pending an in-patient psychiatric evaluation to see if he is competent to stand trial on aggravated domestic assault involving a gun and other charges.
Vermont State Police on Friday arrested Michael Liberta, 42, of Troy, after police said he shot and killed a family dog for attacking a chicken, scaring his wife and children and resisting arrest.
