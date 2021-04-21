A Vermont State Trooper investigates the crash of a pick-up truck at 4181 VT Route 114 in Burke on Wednesday morning, April 21, 2021. State Police say the investigation revealed that Matthew Gray, 29 of East Haven, lost control of his 2012 Ford F-150 while negotiating a corner on the snow-covered road causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and strike a tree. The crash was reported at 8:32 a.m. Gray, who was wearing a seatbelt, was transported to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The East Burke Volunteer Fire Brigade and Lyndon Rescue also responded to the scene. (Photo By Todd Wellington)

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments