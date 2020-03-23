Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
A fully-loaded tractor trailer crashed through the Miller’s Run Covered Bridge in Lyndon Monday morning.
The historic bridge which connects Route 122/Stephens Loop and Lyndon Center was damaged at both ends just after 6 a.m. The bridge was closed to vehicle traffic for several hours. It had reopened by 12:45 p.m. Monday after the Lyndon town crew made basic repairs but more extensive work will be needed, said Lyndon Town Administrator Justin Smith.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.