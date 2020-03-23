A fully-loaded tractor trailer crashed through the Miller’s Run Covered Bridge in Lyndon Monday morning.

The historic bridge which connects Route 122/Stephens Loop and Lyndon Center was damaged at both ends just after 6 a.m. The bridge was closed to vehicle traffic for several hours. It had reopened by 12:45 p.m. Monday after the Lyndon town crew made basic repairs but more extensive work will be needed, said Lyndon Town Administrator Justin Smith.

