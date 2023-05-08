Fire officials say the fire started with a truck fire in the driveway and that the flames quickly spread to the house due to high winds.
No injuries were reported.
The residence is owned by Gale and Don Galvin, who were at home with their family when the truck caught fire.
“Somebody came and knocked on the door and told us it was on fire,” said Gale Galvin. “So we got everybody out."
The flames spread to the house and quickly engulfed the Galvin residence. Firefighters also poured water on the building next door, but it caught fire anyway. Firefighters were sent into the neighboring building to extinguish the flames that appeared to be burning under the roof.
The Lyndonville Fire Department was toned-out to the fire at 3:46 p.m.
One of the trucks was already on the road returning from a brush fire, so it diverted to Charles Street without a full water supply. But many area fire departments quickly responded to provide mutual aid.
“I’d like to thank all of the firemen for their speedy response and trying to keep it from burning and keeping everyone safe,” said Gale Galvin. “And I would love to thank my neighbors on Charles Street. They are a godsend.”
Firefighters used multiple water streams to try to control the fire, but the wind made it difficult.
The Galvins also had dogs and a cat that escaped the fire safely.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.