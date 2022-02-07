DANVILLE — A fire erupted in a truck parked about 20 yards from the gas pumps at Marty’s 1st Stop on Monday.
The occupants of the truck Mason Hamilton and Blaine Roy, both of Danville, had parked the Morgan Construction Excavating & Concrete Ford 350 outside Marty’s and had gone inside to get something to eat for breakfast before heading to Cabot Creamery to do some snow plowing. When they exited the store they saw flames coming from the front end.
Hamilton said he took a fire extinguisher from the store to try to put the fire out, but it was too far along.
Danville and Peacham fire departments were toned to the scene at 8:33 a.m. The firefighting response was quick and the fire was extinguished before it could spread to the cab and body with a sander. No one was hurt.
Justin Morgan acknowledged the timely response to the emergency on the Danville Fire Department’s social media space.
“Thank god the boys are ok, because of their quick thinking and fast response from fire department it only toasted the engine bay!” he wrote.
The fire department also noted good reactions by those who witnessed the fire.
“Instant action from bystanders and store employee’s to call 911, shut off the fuel pumps, and clear the parking lot allowed us safe access and room to work to be able to knock the fire down quickly and keep it contained to the engine bay of the truck,” the fire department posted.
Providing mutual aid was Peacham Volunteer Fire Department. Chief of Hazmat Patrick McLaughlin also responded.
