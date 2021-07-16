Vemont State Police are asking the public to help find the driver of a truck that crashed into the side of a utility terrain vehicle on Willoughby Lake Road in Brownington on Thursday night.
Trooper Logan Miller reported that state police learned of the crash at 1529 Willoughby Lake Road at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Investigation revealed two children aboard the UTV were making a turn when a red truck crashed into the side of the UTV. One of the kids was thrown from the UTV and was injured with only minor scrapes, noted Trooper Miller. The UTV sustained driver’s side damage.
The truck then left the scene heading north on Willoughby Lake Road.
The Vermont State Police asks anyone with information on the identity of the operator of the pickup to call the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.