Vemont State Police are asking the public to help find the driver of a truck that crashed into the side of a utility terrain vehicle on Willoughby Lake Road in Brownington on Thursday night.

Trooper Logan Miller reported that state police learned of the crash at 1529 Willoughby Lake Road at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Investigation revealed two children aboard the UTV were making a turn when a red truck crashed into the side of the UTV. One of the kids was thrown from the UTV and was injured with only minor scrapes, noted Trooper Miller. The UTV sustained driver’s side damage.

The truck then left the scene heading north on Willoughby Lake Road.

The Vermont State Police asks anyone with information on the identity of the operator of the pickup to call the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.

