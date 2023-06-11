SUTTON — Fortunate circumstances prevented a Saturday morning crash involving a 10-wheel manure truck from being worse than it was.
As it was human error caused the single-vehicle mishap, Sutton Fire Chief Kyle Seymour said.
The truck was coming down from Don-Sim Farm on Simpson Hill at about 10:30 a.m., the chief said, when an inexperienced operator missed a shift of gears, which led to the truck rolling over, going off the road and ending up on its wheels again. It’s about 3/4 of a mile or so from the farm to the intersection where the accident occurred.
As the operator realized he was losing control as he approached the intersection, he attempted to turn south onto Calendar Brook Road, but didn’t make the turn. That’s when the rig rolled over and went into a ravine, rolling back right side up as it came to rest.
“Thankfully no one was in the road, or no traffic at the time,” Chief Seymour said. “How the truck ended up like that in the ditch, pointing upward - we’re thankful for that too, if it had gone cab-first into the creek, there could’ve been a worse outcome.” The unidentified driver is what’s known as a “custom operator,” Chief Seymour noted, and wasn’t employed by Don-Sim Farm.
As it was the operator had minor injuries. The cab still had “significant damage,” Seymour said, and the same was true of road shoulders which will need rebuilding as a result of the accident.
B&B Towing and Recovery in Lyndonville sent two heavy-duty rigs to the scene, and Calendar Brook Road was closed while the truck was extricated. No fuel or hydraulic fluid leaked into the brook, the chief said.
Fire and emergency crews cleared the scene at 3 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.