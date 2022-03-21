Two people were injured in a single-vehicle accident on Route 18 on Monday.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m., in the area between Interstate 93 Exit 43 and Dells Road, the eastbound vehicle crossed the oncoming lane, went over the shoulder, and traveled down a steep embankment before coming to rest in a seasonal stream.

“It looks like it rolled over a least once or twice going down into the ravine,” said Littleton Fire Chief Michael McQuillen.

One occupant climbed out of the wreckage without assistance. The other was trapped and had to be extricated by Littleton Fire with the assistance of Bethlehem and Lisbon Fire.

“We called for additional manpower because there were a lot of trees to cut and we had to set up a haul system and extricate the patient from the vehicle,” McQuillen said.

Eventually, the second occupant was freed from the vehicle, placed on a backboard and into a basket, and carried up a 20 degree, 50-foot high embankment by members of Littleton, Bethlehem and Lisbon Fire, Littleton Police and Littleton Ambulance.

Both occupants were transported to Littleton Regional Healthcare with non-life-threatening injuries. Their names were not available at press time.

The section of Route 18 was closed to westbound traffic for approximately two hours.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

