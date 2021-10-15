LYNDONVILLE — The Tap and Die building sat empty for the past seven years.
Now, a local businessman wants to bring the site back to life.
Dennis Bouffard, owner of Lyndon Truck Center, hopes to relocate his commercial truck repair business to the vacant industrial site located at 378 Main St. in Lyndonville.
“I need a much bigger facility and that place has come up. So it’s an opportunity,” he said. “All of the stars seemed to line up.”
Bouffard said he is in discussion with two parties — building lease-holder Kennametal and land-owner Robert Bosch Corp. — to purchase the 93,000-square-foot structure and four-acre property.
If a deal is reached, Lyndon Truck Center would move into the steel-frame 67,000-square-foot factory/warehouse area and commercial tenants would lease out the wood-frame office building.
According to Bouffard, talks are in the early stages.
Various issues must still be addressed. Those include the building condition and the clean-up of underground contamination.
Bouffard is awaiting permission to inspect the facility and Northeastern Vermont Development Association will fund a Phase 1 environmental assessment (and potentially a Phase 2 assessment) of the site.
“My lawyer is negotiating things right now,” he said. “We’re waiting for permission to go in there and see what the facility looks like after sitting idle for so long, and what is needed to get the place up and running.”
Last month, Kennametal wanted to tear down the building, citing unsuccessful attempts to find a new tenant.
However, the Development Review Board denied a demolition permit because Bosch Corp. wouldn’t commit to removing the concrete slab foundation, which would hinder redevelopment of the site.
After that setback, the companies opened talks with Bouffard.
“It would be foolish to tear the building down, it can be re-purposed,” he said.
Following careers as a police officer and a trucking company owner, Bouffard opened Lyndon Truck Center on April 17, 2007.
The company fixes all types of heavy trucks — including tractor-trailers, oil and propane trucks, dump trucks and more — and serves customers throughout the region and across the continent, from Ontario to Texas.
Bouffard attracted clientele through his honest approach.
“When I got into the trucking business, I learned about being stranded. There’s a lot of companies that will take advantage of your mishap and they charge stupid money. I made up my mind that when I started [Lyndon Truck Center] I was going to treat everyone fairly and charge reasonable prices,” he said.
Over time, the business outgrew its original Lyndon location and moved to St. Johnsbury. Now, it has grown too large for its current 10,000 square foot space.
If successful, Bouffard’s plan would spare Kennametal/Bosch significant demolition costs; bring business, employment and economic activity to the downtown area; and keep the building on the tax rolls. The structure accounts for 2% of the Lyndonville grand list and generates $16,000 in annual tax revenue for the village.
“I’m hoping it’s a win-win for everybody,” he said. “That’s what we’re shooting for.”
