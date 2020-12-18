LYNDON — A school bus with no students on board became a temporary tow truck Friday morning, pulling the truck that crashed into it from Red Village Road.

The crash happened in front of Butler’s Bus Service about 8:30 a.m. as bus driver Cynthia Roy, 63, of Lyndonville, was waiting to turn into the bus company’s parking area. While stopped awaiting oncoming traffic to clear, the 2017 Bluebird bus was struck from behind by a 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche driven by Amanda Baldwin, 26, Lyndonville.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments