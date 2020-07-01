FRANCONIA, NH — On July 1 at approximately 5:50 a.m., the New Hampshire State Police received a report of a motor vehicle collision on Interstate 93 within Franconia Notch. Troopers from Troop F and Troop G responded to the scene and found that a 2016 Kenworth truck had struck the guardrail and damaged approximately 300 feet of the center guardrail that divides the north and southbound lanes.

There were no injuries in the crash and no other vehicles were involved. Police believe the cause of the crash is operator fatigue.

Troopers were on scene investigating and assisting with the vehicle removal and road closure.

The Franconia Fire Department and N.H. Department of Environmental Services were also on scene assisting with a fuel and oil spill. NH Department of Transportation had the northbound lane closed and traffic was being diverted through the Boise Rock rest area until the vehicle was removed and a temporary divider installed.

