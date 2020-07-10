Truck Topples, Dumps Logs Into Lake

A tractor-trailer truck lies on its side along Lake Gloriette in Dixville on Friday, July 10, 2020. The driver failed to make the turn, causing the TT unit to roll, spilling logs, some of which went into the lake. (Courtesy Photo)

DIXVILLE — A tractor-trailer unit toppled on a curve in the road near the Balsams Hotel Friday morning, spilling logs into Lake Gloriette.

New Hampshire State Police reported that Alexandre Prevost, 25, of La Patrie, Quebec, was operating the TT unit on Route 26 when he lost control while making a turn in the road. The unit rolled and struck the guardrails along the edge of the lake.

The logs on the truck came loose and several ended up in the lake. The driver was able to get out of truck and was hurt, according to state police. There was no environmental impact to the lake.

Police determined speed was the main factor in the crash.

Troopers from Troop F and Troop G were assisted on scene by Colebrook Fire, Coos County Sheriff’s Department, 45 Parallel EMS and the NH Department of Transportation.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Trooper Jacob Derosa at NH State Police – Troop F, 603-846-3333 or jacob.derosa@dos.nh.gov.

