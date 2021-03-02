A truck towing a trailer carrying four vehicles on I93 in Waterford on Tuesday caught fire with flames spreading to two of the trailered cars.

No injuries were reported in the incident that was reported about 2:15 p.m. in the southbound lane near mile marker 9.

Trooper Gabriel Schrauf responded and determined that a 2019 Ram truck, driven by Ailins Appiah, 43, of Worcester, Mass., became engulfed in flames. The fire also spread to one of the vehicles on the trailer, which then caused damaged to a third vehicle.

Firefighters from Waterford and St. Johnsbury fire departments responded and worked to extinguish the blaze. For a time, both lanes were shut down while crews worked to put out the fire.

B&B Towing removed the vehicles and the trailer.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments