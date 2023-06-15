LYNDONVILLE — “We called it black Flag Day.”
June 14, 1993, on the calendar was an occasion to celebrate the date in 1777 when the design for the country’s first national flag was approved. For employees of the St. Johnsbury Trucking Co., the date was anything but a cause for celebration.
On that day, 30 years ago Wednesday, the company announced it would be shutting down. “We called it black Flag Day,” said former trucking company worker Dave Cowens.
The closure meant an end to a 72-year-old St. Johnsbury business, unemployment for 240 people in St. Johnsbury and a significant economic blow for the town and region.
Cowens was among nearly 50 former workers of the company who gathered on the anniversary of the closure, Wednesday, at Estella’s Bar & Grill in Lyndonville. It was a chance to catch up with old co-workers and friends and reminisce. The employees also gathered to mark the occasion on the 10th anniversary and the 20th.
David Brown, of St. Johnsbury, said he was pleased with such a large turnout for the anniversary three decades after the company’s end, but he wasn’t surprised because of the type of people who worked there.
“People really loved the company,” he said. “They loved working together. We hired the best.”
Brown served as vice president of information systems and vice president of administration at the trucking company. He had been there for 27 years when it closed.
He recalled the challenging times that led up to the decision by company officials to shut it down and still the commitment by the local labor force to do their jobs. He said a corporate edict declared that workers needed to cut back their work weeks to 35 hours instead of 40. What Brown said he discovered was that people were only documenting 35 hours of work but staying on the job for 40 to make sure the work got done.
Trucking company employees Joanne Weymouth (35 years with the company) and Sally Austin (nine years there and a second generation employee as her father was there for 35 years) worked to get the word out about the anniversary event this year.
“St. Johnsbury Trucking was such a staple in the community,” said Austin.
At its closure, 240 people were employed in St. Johnsbury locations, including the Main Street administrative offices building, an office building on South Main Street and a terminal on Portland Street. Together with other locations in Vermont, the employee number was 446, and throughout the East Coast the trucking company employed about 4,500 people.
The former employees say there were plenty of indications that things were not going well, but the abrupt closure announcement surprised many.
Company officials at the time cited non-union competition, industry deregulation, a sluggish economy, burgeoning debt and restricted cash flow as reasons for the financial distress that led to the closure.
News coverage of the decision was extensive in The Caledonian-Record at the time. Beneath the headline “Flag Day Finale: Workers Ask Why?” on June 15, 1993, Cowens was quoted as being in “denial mode.”
For at least one of the former workers who attended the reunion on Wednesday, the writing on the wall was there, and he acted on it. John Reed said that after 17 years with the company, he took a different job about a week before the trucking company closure was announced.
The anniversary gathering was largely celebratory as attendees sat in groups at the restaurant tables and ate lunch together. One attendee did call for a brief somber moment as she invited the group members to share a moment of silence in memory of former co-workers who have died in the years since the company’s closure.
Part of the anniversary commemoration was spent outside as the group gathered for a photo in front of the St. Johnsbury Fire Department ladder truck. The tower assembly features a sign that is a replica of the trucking company logo and letters that spell out St. Johnsbury that for many years covered the sides of transport trailers traveling around the country making deliveries.
The signs on the fire truck have been there for about as long as the town has had the truck. It was Chief Brad Reed’s idea 1o years ago to have it placed there when the town took possession of the truck. At the time in 2013, Reed was serving under Chief Troy Ruggles.
“I’ve always felt like the fire department, especially this one that’s been around since the mid-1800s, is really kind of like woven into the fabric of a community,” Reed said. “I think fire departments are like that. I think it’s important that the identity of the fire department should include local history, and I think, you know, Saint Jay Trucking was a huge name in the town for a long time.”
The company, with its distinctive red and blue logo on all of its trucks, was a readily-recognized name across the country and gave both St. Johnsbury and Vermont national recognition.
St. Johnsbury Trucking started in 1920 by Harry Zabarsky and brother, Milton, as a one-truck, one-driver meat hauler. It grew quickly; by the mid-1930s the Zabarskys moved the company headquarters to Cambridge, Mass., to be closer to New England’s business hub, though the general offices and other administrative activity remained in the company’s namesake town. Harry also stayed in St. Johnsbury.
In 1973, then-president Martin Zabarsky sold St. Johnsbury Trucking to Sun Oil Company, ending the 52 years of ownership by the founding family. Sun Oil, according to Brown in an earlier interview, added a number of trucking companies to its corporate portfolio in an attempt to diversify. Eventually, Sun Oil got out of the trucking business and sold St. Johnsbury Trucking Company to Sun Carriers in 1986, which was adding a number of trucking companies.
Each of Sun Carriers’ truck companies failed one by one, according to Brown, and the final company to fail was St. Johnsbury Trucking Company.
In the company’s fiscal year 1990 statistics, three years before the shutdown, the company listed $322 million dollars in revenue, 66 terminals, 4,542 trucks and trailers. Total employees were 4,638 employees, of which 1,975 were truck drivers. While the company had revenue of $322 million and net income of $2.4 million with assets of $169 million in 1990, it also had $111 million in long-term debt.
At the height of its success in the 1980s, St. Johnsbury Trucking boasted 72 terminals located from Canada to Puerto Rico and a dozen states in-between. Its thousands of rigs were a familiar and instantly recognizable sight on highways all over the country.
Caledonian-Record coverage of the company over the years was extensive and included numerous stories of safety awards given to the company for safe hauling over the highways. Not all news was positive, though, as noted on July 17, 1943, when it was reported that one of the St. Johnsbury Trucking Co. trucks was hijacked in North Hampton, N.H. The driver was forced out of the truck at gunpoint and was bound, gagged and tossed into a gravel pit. The truck was later found abandoned and the trailer robbed of 20,000 cartons of cigarettes.
