A Danville resident reported an alleged theft from her property in Danville on Nov. 15.
According to Molly Greaves, 37, of Danville, a political sign in support of Donald Trump was removed from her property. Greaves told VSP troopers this had happened before. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Trooper Ross at the Vermont State Police barracks in St. Johnsbury.
