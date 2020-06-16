LYNDONVILLE — Trustees decided this week that COVID will not cost organizations their fundraising coin drop season.
Each year organizations in the area have the chance to station themselves on Depot Street and collect money from passing motorists. The village limits the opportunity to one day per month from May to October. A different organization appears on the street each month.
This year, restrictions related to social interaction due to the pandemic forced trustees to cancel the May fundraising coin drop. The Village Improvement Society, which operates Powers Park, was supposed to set up to receive the funds in May.
On Monday, trustees agreed to allow for the coin drops to resume with the June date. The organization scheduled for that time is the Lyndonville Fire Department Tiger Company. Village Improvement Society volunteers will be allowed to host a coin drop collection day this season. Village Administrator Justin Smith is working with VIS to determine a new date.
The rest of the season’s schedule of coin drops shows H.O.P.E. in July, Darling Inn Senior Meals Site in August, Cobleigh Public Library in September and Lyndon Area Food Shelf in October.
Virus-related precautions will be in place at each coin drop event. Only two people from the receiving organization can be at the site - one person in each direction of travel. They will be wearing masks, face shields and gloves and will direct givers to place money in a standing receptable rather than a normal hand-held bucket.
Standard rules for coin collecting organizations note that they are allowed between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.; signs must be placed around the corner at both ends of Depot Street warning that a “Coin Drop is Ahead”; everyone in the street must wear an orange or fluorescent vest; no coin drop participants under the age of 16 years old.
