Trustees: ‘Essential’ Highway Crew Must Be Masked

LYNDONVILLE — Trustees say the village highway crew is ‘essential’ then made it known Monday evening just how essential it is for them to follow the rules of mask-wearing and social distancing.
A computer screen featured video attendance of trustees Doug Conly, Christopher Hunter, Susan Mills and Sarah Whittemore, Municipal Administrator Justin Smith, Clerk & Treasurer Dawn Dwyer and Electric Department Manager Bill Humphrey as the meeting was held through Zoom conference. Another trustee, Heather Bollman, phoned into the meeting. No members of the public joined the meeting. One member of the press connected.
It was the second village meeting held through Zoom since restrictions related to COVID-19 forced municipal boards to connect from a distance.
The Monday meeting came three days after the announcement by Vermont State Colleges Chancellor Jeb Spaulding that Northern Vermont University should close in Lyndon. Officials spent much of the meeting discussing the major impact a closure would cause the community.
Trustees also used the meeting time to talk about the village highway crew’s virus-related work restrictions and the need for them to follow the rules. Dwyer said she witnessed crew members without masks.
“When I was there [at the garage Monday] no one had a mask on,” she said. “All it would take is one employee and there will be fall back on the village.”
The trustees discussed whether crew members were purposely choosing to not wear masks and the need to make sure they have clear direction to abide by the rules.
“If they’re still not adhering to the guidelines that’s been put forth then that’s not appropriate,” said Bollman.
Smith told trustees he will connect with Public Works Supervisor Joe Dauphin to make sure clear expectations of mask-wearing and proper distancing are given to the crew. There are three full-time village crew members and one part-time.
“If your supervisor gives you a directive, it’s insubordination if you don’t follow it,” said Smith.
On Tuesday, Smith stated in an email, “I think we all felt it was important that we re-iterate to both Department Heads the updated guidelines and the need for all workers to follow the guidelines. That message was delivered last night to the Department Heads and again this morning in a memo which I passed along that was provided to me by VTrans.”
Trustees also on Monday considered the latest guidelines related to outdoor work and agreed public works is an essential service.
“In my opinion I think most of their job is considered essential, especially if it has to do with roads and water,” said Whittemore.
Public works crews are allowed to be on the job, but there are limitations. Only two people are allowed at a specific job site, which complicates certain projects where public workers need to interact with workers from a private company. It was also discussed that no more than two workers can be in a vehicle.
