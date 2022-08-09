Trustees Raise Questions Over ARPA Fund Process

LYNDON — It remains unclear if town leaders will support the recommendations of the Lyndon ARPA Advisory Committee.
Over the past six months the volunteer committee has identified seven priority uses for $1.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. Those priorities center on grant match opportunities to get the most “bang for the buck.”
However the Select Board and Village Trustees have final say on how the money is spent — and their priorities could differ.
The Village Trustees on Monday suggested they may have other ideas for their share of the ARPA funds.
Trustee Sue Mills asked, “Is [the advisory committee’s priority list] how we want [the ARPA funds] to be expended? Or do we want to see them expended on things that we know need to happen in the town, like sidewalks?”
The advisory committee has suggested using approximately 15 to 30 percent of ARPA funds for municipal projects, and putting the remainder towards outdoor recreation and tourism, downtown revitalization, and non-profit organizations.
Mills, who sits on the advisory committee, suggested that the village (and possibly the town) could allocate a smaller percentage for community organizations, and focus spending on village infrastructure.
“Maybe we need to say “OK, 20 percent or 30 percent of this can go to public entities and the rest is going to the town and the village needs,” she said, adding, “We [the committee] have not had that discussion.”
“It would be a good discussion to have,” said Village Trustees Chair Doug Conly.
The advisory committee is expected to finalize a draft application and scoring process early next month, and forward them to the Select Board and Village Trustees for approval.
Conly expressed concern that applicants might receive mixed signals, if their application is recommended based on the advisory committee’s priorities, then rejected by the town and village.
He wondered aloud, what if an organization’s application scores high and “all of a sudden the town and village comes in and trumps me?”
It remains unclear, Mills said, what role the advisory committee would serve moving forward.
“We had the discussion: Will the committee be ongoing? Will applications go to the committee and be scored, and then passed on to the Select Board and the Trustees to decide? We don’t really know,” she said.
Even though the application window hasn’t opened yet, a growing number of community organizations have expressed interest in ARPA funds.
Last week, representatives of Powers Park on Wednesday announced they will seek ARPA funds for a “major” park improvement project and community member Martha Elmes suggested using a portion of ARPA funds to purchase the former Lynburke Motel property, which is owned by Joe Buzzi.
Meanwhile, the Lyndon Outing Club has announced it will be apply for $290,000 toward a proposed $1.1 million snowmaking system, and RINK Inc. has requested $6,555 to assist with $26,911 in energy efficiency upgrades at Fenton Chester Arena.
Formed in March, the ARPA committee has developed a draft priority list for spending ARPA funds.
In addition to grant-matches, the committee prioritized using money to fund a housing needs assessment, modernize the Town Office building, and purchase and redevelop blighted properties.
A community survey was completed last month to refine that list, and determine the public’s wishes for ARPA spending.
According to the committee, the survey received 111 responses.
Preliminary survey results unveiled last week showed general support for using ARPA funds to assist with downtown improvement projects, outdoor recreation and tourism, economic development initiatives, and infrastructure projects.
More comprehensive survey results will be published at a later date.
