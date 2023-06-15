LYNDON — What’s one parking space?
A lot, apparently.
Using concrete planters, the town created temporary bump-outs at select downtown crosswalks this month, to demonstrate the concept and gather feedback.
Not everyone was happy.
George Kapoukranidis, the owner of Lyndonville House of Pizza, was irate when a bump-out claimed a parking space in front of his 39-year-old business.
He started a petition, reportedly gathered over 350 signatures, and went to the Village Trustees on Monday to demand action.
He got it.
In one of their final acts before the town-village merger, the Village Trustees agreed to remove the bump out immediately.
“I think we inadvertently had a detrimental effect [on] probably one of our biggest success stories [House of Pizza],” said Trustee Sue Mills.
Making his case, Kapoukranidis argued the bump out had exacerbated an existing parking shortage for his business.
Not only did it claim one official lined parking space, he said, but two unofficial spaces in a “no parking zone” that abuts the sidewalk, used as short-term parking by takeout customers.
“I know we’re not supposed to park there. But we’re not supposed to speed, we’re not supposed to be texting [and driving], we’re not supposed to roll a stop sign. But we still do it,” Kapoukranidis said.
With the loss of those spaces, he said, customers have taken to parking on the crosswalk itself, in his employee driveway, and handicapped spaces.
“What happened is you blocked off my three parking spots in front. So now my customers are like ‘Well, might as well just park on a crosswalk, there’s nobody there.’ And when somebody is in a big rush, they park cockeyed, so nobody else can sneak in,” he said.
Bump outs increase clearance on either side of a sidewalk and improve pedestrian visibility and safety.
However, Kapoukranidis said, the bump-outs in front of his business did more harm than good.
With a maximum capacity of 80, House of Pizza is located in a tight corner of downtown with approximately 10 street-side parking spaces at the Main/Depot Street intersection.
Sure, there’s an additional 80 to 100 spaces available within a 300-foot radius, Kapoukranidis said, but convenience matters in the restaurant industry.
For that reason, he said, central parking was not the answer.
“We all want new businesses to come into Lyndonville and be successful. But when you funnel everything to a parking lot, it [drives] people out of town,” he said. “I had a gentleman come in this weekend. He drove around the park three times before somebody moved.”
Tracy Gilman, who owns Essentially Vermont Spa at 61 Depot Street, supports efforts to make the downtown more pedestrian-friendly but agreed the bump out in front of House of Pizza was a problem.
“If it was my business I would have such a problem with that,” Gilman said.
The temporary bump-outs were created as part of the Revamp The Ville downtown revitalization initiative, a partnership between the town and Northeastern Vermont Development Association.
It was funded by Vermont Better Connections Grant in 2021, with the goal of creating a downtown master plan.
A steering committee identified three priorities for a master plan — support business growth, improve biking/walking infrastructure, and make downtown a more appealing place to live/work/visit — and SE Group was hired to create the document.
While Kapoukranidis suggested downtown revitalization efforts focus on Bandstand Park, Gilman said she supported overall Revamp The Ville goals.
Bump-outs will remain in place at the sidewalk in front of her business for the summer.
She is glad, she said, because the walking conditions in the downtown are dangerous, which is bad for business.
“Every day [I watch] people try to cross [Depot Street]. Cars park in loading zones [next to the sidewalk] and it makes it even harder for people — especially all of the residents from The Darling Inn — that are trying to cross the street.”
“When cars are parked right up against the crosswalk, people have to go so far out into the road before they can be seen that it’s dangerous. I’ve listened to people slam on their brakes all the time. I know I’m going to see somebody get hit by a car out there, it’s only a matter of time.”
