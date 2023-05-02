Trustees To Join Expanded Select Board After Merger

LYNDON — Same faces, different places.
The Village Trustees on Monday picked their landing spots once the Town of Lyndon-Village of Lyndonville merger takes effect.
The merger proposal would dissolve the Village Trustees, increase the Select Board to five members, and establish a three-member Board of Commissioners to supervise Lyndonville Electric Department.
Trustees Susan Mills and Christopher Hunter will join the expanded Select Board if all goes as planned.
Mills, a longtime former Lyndonville Electric Department employee, has served on the Village Trustees since 2017. She is also a former Planning Commission member and Chair and former school board member.
Hunter was elected to the Village Trustees in 2015. He works as a cook for Northeast Kingdom Community Action’s Head Start program and is a longtime volunteer with the Village Improvement Society.
Meanwhile, Trustees Doug Conly, Heather McPhee and Sean Cousino will become LED Commissioners and oversee the municipally owned utility.
State legislation to authorize the town-village merger, H.490, was approved by the House Government Affairs Committee 11-0-1.
Barring setbacks, the merger will take effect on July 1, 2023, and budgets will merge on Jan. 1, 2024.
Under the merger, all five Select Board seats will go to election in March 2024: Two members for terms of three years, two for terms of two years, and one for one year.
After that, seats would be voted on as terms expire.
ABOUT THE MERGER
A nine-member Merger Steering Committee concluded that a single municipal government would be more efficient, more effective, and more equitable for all 5,491 residents and 223 businesses currently in Lyndon and Lyndonville.
The Select Board and Village Trustees on Sept. 26 voted 6-1 to approve the draft charter and send it to the voters.
Notably, the merger proposal would combine the five-person Town Highway Department and four-person Village Public Works into a nine-person highway department responsible for all of the town’s infrastructure.
The new highway department would be funded through a unified tax rate, resulting in a 9.5-cent tax increase for the town and a 41-cent decrease for the village, based on 2022 numbers.
By doing so, everyone within the Town of Lyndon would be paying the same rate for highway services.
For a $200,000 property, town taxpayers would pay approximately $189 more and village taxpayers would pay approximately $825 less per year, according to 2022 numbers.
Proponents of the merger said a unified tax is necessary because the village district lacks the tax base to improve the downtown area.
The Village’s grand list ($694,359) is over five times smaller than the town’s grand list ($3.7 million), requiring Village taxpayers to kick in more cash to support highway operations.
For more information on the town-village merger proposal visit www.lyndonvt.org/town-village-merger-info
