Tucker Closes Ground In Senate One Race
Democrat Edith Tucker, shown campaigning in 2018, has surged in fundraising over the past two months according to Aug. 24 campaign finance reports. (File Photo)

NORTH COUNTRY, N.H. — Democrat Edith Tucker has closed the fundraising gap in the state District One Senate race.

Over the past two months Tucker has out-raised Republican opponent Carrie Gendreau, $26,291 to $8,270.

