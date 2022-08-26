Tucker Closes Ground In Senate One Race

NORTH COUNTRY, N.H. — Democrat Edith Tucker has closed the fundraising gap in the state District One Senate race.
Over the past two months Tucker has out-raised Republican opponent Carrie Gendreau, $26,291 to $8,270.
She did so on the strength of 98 donations averaging $268 apiece in that span.
Following a sluggish start Tucker, who represents the Coos 5 district in the New Hampshire House, has raised a total of $31,441 to date according to Aug. 24 finance reports.
She continues to trail Gendreau, the vice chair of the Littleton Select Board, who reported total campaign receipts of $58,900.
However, after holding a 9-to-1 fundraising lead over Tucker in June, Gendreau’s momentum has slowed. Over the past two months she has received 83 donations averaging $99.
Most of Gendreau’s funds ($37,290) were transferred from the campaign coffers of former state Sen. Erin Hennessey, a fellow Republican who chose not to run and dissolved her political committee.
Neither candidate faces a primary challenger.
Winning candidates in Senate District One have steadily increased their fundraising in the past 20 years.
The following are the winners, year they won, and the amount the raised: Republican Fred King (1998, $18,290); Republican Harold Burns (2000, $31,900); Republican John Gallus (2002, $58,671; 2004, $38,047; 2006, $42,207; 2008, $54,649; 2010, $49,210); Democrat Jeff Woodburn (2012, $53,530; 2014, $86,064; 2016, $147,781); Republican David Starr (2018, $3,383) and Hennessey (2020, $73,499), according to state records.
Since 1998, the Senate One candidate who raised the most money has won 7 out of 11 times.
The four candidates who raised less and still prevailed (all Republican) are as follows: Burns in 2000, Gallus in 2004 and 2008, and Starr in 2018.
EXECUTIVE COUNCIL
Incumbent Cinde Warmington of Concord maintains a commanding fundraising lead over her Democratic primary opponent in the District Two Executive Council race.
As of Aug. 24, Warmington had raised $401,595, including $39,351 in the last reporting period.
Her challenger, Mike Cryans of Hanover, had raised $69,444 overall and $6,198 in the last reporting period.
Warmington’s average donation has been $445 versus $124 for Cryans.
Cryans served one term as the District One councilor from 2019-20 but redrawn council districts now puts him in District Two.
GRAFTON 2 HOUSE
In the Republican primary, Cathy Qi of Bethlehem holds a slight fundraising edge over Christopher Ford of Franconia.
Qi has raised $1,325 as of Aug. 24, while Ford reported receipts of $639.
The winner will advance to face Democrat Jared Sullivan of Bethlehem, who has raised $4,740.
The Grafton 2 district is a single seat.
GRAFTON 1 HOUSE
Two of six candidates have reported fundraising candidates.
Republican David Rochefort of Littleton has raised $11,605 according to Aug. 24 campaign finance reports.
Rochefort, who owned and operated Eastern States Compounding Pharmacy in Littleton for 16 years, received nearly 90 percent of his donations from fellow pharmacists.
Meanwhile, Democrat Jordan Applewhite of Littleton reported receipts of $2,187.
The other four candidates, incumbents Tim Egan (D-Sugar Hill), Linda Massimilla (D-Littleton) and Matthew Simon (R-Littleton) and challenger Calvin Beaulier (R-Littleton), have yet to file campaign finance reports for the current election cycle.
All six candidates will advance to the general election, where they will vie for three seats.
COOS 4 HOUSE
Democrat Susannah Colt of Whitefield has raised $3,153, giving her an advantage over Republican Seth King of Whitefield has raised $1,279.
Neither faces a primary challenger and they will advance to the general election for a single seat.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.