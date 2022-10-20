NORTH COUNTRY, N.H. — Democrat Edith Tucker has extended her fundraising lead in the state District One Senate race.
In the past month, Tucker out-raised Republican opponent Carrie Gendreau $38,600 to $23,600, according to Oct. 19 campaign finance reports.
She did so on the strength of 88 donors averaging $439 apiece in that span.
Tucker, who represents the Coos 5 district in the New Hampshire House, has raised more money than her opponent over the course of the campaign ($103,000 to $87,000) and has more cash on hand ($36,000 to $26,000) with less than three weeks to go before the Nov. 8 general election.
Gendreau, the vice chair of the Littleton Select Board, opened the campaign with a 9-to-1 fundraising lead over Tucker, but since then her momentum has slowed.
Over the past four weeks, Gendreau has received 41 donations averaging $582.
Forty percent of Gendreau’s funds ($37,290) were transferred from the campaign coffers of former state Sen. Erin Hennessey, a fellow Republican who chose not to run and dissolved her political committee.
The candidates’ campaign war chests were bolstered by big donations in the past month.
In that time, Gendreau received $10,000 from Liberty Prosperity For NH, $2,500 from outgoing state Sen. Chuck Morse, and $2,000 from Frank Porfido of Littleton, and Tucker reported $6,000 from Blue Green PAC, $5,000 from Karla Jurvetson of Los Altos, Cali., and $2,000 each from the Coos County Democratic Committee, Northern Grafton County Democratic Committee, and N.H. Building and Construction Trades.
Winning candidates in Senate District One have steadily increased their fundraising in the past 20 years.
The following are the winners, year they won, and the amount the raised: Republican Fred King (1998, $18,290); Republican Harold Burns (2000, $31,900); Republican John Gallus (2002, $58,671; 2004, $38,047; 2006, $42,207; 2008, $54,649; 2010, $49,210); Democrat Jeff Woodburn (2012, $53,530; 2014, $86,064; 2016, $147,781); Republican David Starr (2018, $3,383) and Hennessey (2020, $73,499), according to state records.
Since 1998, the Senate One candidate who raised the most money has won 7 out of 11 times.
The four candidates who raised less and still prevailed (all Republican) are as follows: Burns in 2000, Gallus in 2004 and 2008, and Starr in 2018.
COOS 4 HOUSE
(Carroll, Jefferson, Kilkenny, Whitefield)
Suzy Colt, D-Whitefield, has outraised opponent Seth King, R-Whitefield, by margins of $1,000 to $500 over the past month and $5,100 to $1,800 for the campaign.
She also has approximately $2,100 cash on hand; King has $500.
