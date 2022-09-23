Tucker Takes Fundraising Lead In Senate One Race
Edith Tucker

NORTH COUNTRY, N.H. — Democrat Edith Tucker has taken the fundraising lead in the state District One Senate race.

In the past four weeks, Tucker out-raised Republican opponent Carrie Gendreau $33,000 to $4,000, according to Sept. 21 campaign finance reports.

