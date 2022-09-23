Tucker Takes Fundraising Lead In Senate One Race

NORTH COUNTRY, N.H. — Democrat Edith Tucker has taken the fundraising lead in the state District One Senate race.
In the past four weeks, Tucker out-raised Republican opponent Carrie Gendreau $33,000 to $4,000, according to Sept. 21 campaign finance reports.
She did so on the strength of 29 donors averaging $1,140 apiece in that span.
Tucker, who represents the Coos 5 district in the New Hampshire House, now holds a $64,500 to $63,000 edge in overall fundraising with less than seven weeks to go before the Nov. 8 general election.
Gendreau, the vice chair of the Littleton Select Board, opened the campaign with a 9-to-1 fundraising lead over Tucker, but since then her momentum has slowed.
Over the past four weeks, Gendreau has received 16 donations averaging $250.
More than half of Gendreau’s funds ($37,290) were transferred from the campaign coffers of former state Sen. Erin Hennessey, a fellow Republican who chose not to run and dissolved her political committee.
Winning candidates in Senate District One have steadily increased their fundraising in the past 20 years.
The following are the winners, year they won, and the amount the raised: Republican Fred King (1998, $18,290); Republican Harold Burns (2000, $31,900); Republican John Gallus (2002, $58,671; 2004, $38,047; 2006, $42,207; 2008, $54,649; 2010, $49,210); Democrat Jeff Woodburn (2012, $53,530; 2014, $86,064; 2016, $147,781); Republican David Starr (2018, $3,383) and Hennessey (2020, $73,499), according to state records.
Since 1998, the Senate One candidate who raised the most money has won 7 out of 11 times.
The four candidates who raised less and still prevailed (all Republican) are as follows: Burns in 2000, Gallus in 2004 and 2008, and Starr in 2018.
GRAFTON 1 HOUSE (Bath, Lisbon, Littleton, Lyman, Monroe, Sugar Hill)
Six candidates are vying for three seats in the Grafton 1 House district.
Of those, the top fundraiser has been David Rochefort, R-Littleton, who reported $11,755 in campaign receipts through Sept. 21.
Rochefort held a substantial fundraising lead over incumbent Tim Egan, D-Sugar Hill ($1,940 as of Aug. 24), and challengers Jordan Applewhite, D-Sugar Hill ($1,930 as of Aug. 24) and Calvin Beaulier, R-Littleton ($150).
Incumbents Linda Massimilla, D-Littleton, and Matt Simon, R-Littleton, have reported no fundraising activity to date.
GRAFTON 2 HOUSE (Bethlehem, Franconia)
Republican Cathy Qi, R-Bethlehem, has raised $1,326 according to Sept. 21 campaign finance reports.
She continues to trail Democratic opponent Jared Sullivan of Bethlehem, who reported campaign receipts of $4,700 in his last campaign filing on Aug. 24.
GRAFTON 3 HOUSE (Easton, Lincoln, Livermore, Woodstock)
As of Sept. 7, incumbent Bonnie Ham, R-Woodstock, had raised $2,250 while Democratic challenger Jerry Stringham of Lincoln had not reported any fundraising activity.
COOS 1 HOUSE (Dalton, Lancaster, Northumberland, Stratford)
Democrat Cathleen Fountain of Dalton has raised $939 through Sept. 21.
The two Republicans in the race, incumbent Troy Merner of Lancaster and James Tierney of Northumberland, have not filed finance reports for the current campaign cycle.
The three candidates are competing for two seats to represent the four-town House district.
COOS 4 HOUSE (Carroll, Jefferson, Kilkenny, Whitefield)
Republican Seth King of Whitefield holds a $1,329 to $925 edge over Democrat Susannah Colt of Whitefield.
COOS 7 HOUSE (Berlin, Carroll, Jefferson, Kilkenny, Whitefield)
Neither incumbent Eamon Kelley, D-Berlin, nor challenger John Greer, R-Twin Mountain, have submitted a campaign finance report for the current election cycle.
