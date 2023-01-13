ST. JOHNSBURY — The mother of a 12-year-old boy who took his own life last November is working to turn the tragedy of his death into life-saving legislation.
Desiree Hawkins looks forward to the day that Noah’s Act is a Vermont law that could help spare other families from losing their children driven to suicide by bullying.
Hawkins lost her son, Noah Stone, on Nov. 12. He decided on Nov. 6 to end his life by strangulation in the playground area outside Good Shepherd Catholic School. Life-saving efforts were enough to restore his pulse, but he never regained consciousness and died six days later.
“He had been down without oxygen for too long and it did a lot of damage and he couldn’t recover,” said Hawkins, who was one of the people who performed CPR on Noah until St. Johnsbury Police, firefighters and CALEX EMTs arrived. Hawkins had previously taken an EMT course.
She had been alerted to the emergency by Noah’s best friend. He and other friends first discovered Noah at the playground. One of those friends started CPR before Hawkins arrived she said.
Hawkins said she is grateful to the three boys who found Noah and for the way they responded quickly when they saw him lifeless at the playground. She credits one for rushing to get her, another for calling 911 and the third for beginning CPR.
“If it weren’t for the three young boys, Noah’s friends, acting as quick as they did when they found him, I wouldn’t have gotten the extra six days with my son,” she said.
Hawkins said she has reached out to the police department to see if there is some official way the boys can be commended. “They’re 13 and 14 and they knew what to do without hesitation and I just feel that they deserve to be recognized,” she said.
After Noah was stabilized, he was taken to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center where he held on until 6:05 a.m. on Nov. 12.
“He was he was an amazing child,” said Hawkins. “He was smart and funny and loving. I don’t think there’s anything that he couldn’t do when he put his mind to it.”
She said losing him is a tragedy that is difficult to endure, but Noah’s life and death will have a positive impact. It’s already happening as Noah had expressed a willingness to be an organ donor, and his family honored that wish.
“I do know that some of his organs have already been given to other people,” she said.
Factors in his life that drove him to his death will also hopefully serve to reduce the likelihood of child suicide, said Hawkins.
“He had complained significantly of bullying,” she said. “His home life he was content with, but he really struggled with being at school. He was always complaining that children didn’t like him, and that they were mean to him and that he didn’t have any friends.”
She said kids bullied him about his teeth, his non-brand name clothing and his size. “He was only 74 pounds when he passed,” Hawkins said.
She said she knows her son also could be difficult; in his young life he attended three different schools, most recently Cornerstone after leaving St. Johnsbury School over behavioral issues.
Hawkins said there’s a bullying accountability problem in schools. It’s one of the things that she hopes to see changed with a new law she envisions would be called Noah’s Act.
“Basically what that will do is force the schools to give harsher consequences to the children that are bullying and hold them responsible and, you know, if need be, hold parents responsible as well because the bullying is a significant factor in all of our youth across the board,” said Hawkins.
Additionally, she hopes that a new law would mandate more and better education to students of all ages about bullying and mental health and that CPR training would be taught to school students.
She reached out to Rep. Scott Beck, of St. Johnsbury, for help with putting the issue before lawmakers. Beck said he went to the chair of the education committee to see about proposing a bill to address the concerns expressed to him by Hawkins. Beck said he learned that the Agency of Education is already working on a proposal that speaks to needs identified by Hawkins. Not a member of the House Education Committee, Beck said he would stay in contact with members of that committee to track efforts and progress made on new legislation.
“There’s got to be more to getting into these schools and doing some prevention steps and doing something further as far as bullying,” Hawkins said.
She said her son was not perfect and he knew how to get into trouble - he struggled with ADHD, ODD and PTSD - but he was caring.
“Noah was a very open-hearted kid and he wore his heart on his sleeve,” she said. “He loved everybody, right to a fault. And unfortunately, that was not reciprocated by everybody.”
Hawkins is on a mission to bring awareness to the need for changes in the school through Noah’s Act, and she’s not alone. Over 1,500 people are following developments and sharing encouragement on the Noah’s Acts Facebook page. There will be a benefit pro wrestling show later this month thanks to a former St. Johnsbury Prospectors wrestling coach of Noah’s named Henry Thomas. He and his wife, Jennifer, are organizing the event to take place at Derby Elks Lodge with doors opening at 6 p.m. on Jan. 21. Proceeds will go to Noah’s family and to support the push for Noah’s Act and for suicide awareness.
A friend of Hawkins made buttons that feature a photo of Noah in a New York Yankees hat. The friend added a halo and angels wings while placing Noah among clouds. There also stickers that note “Noah Strong.”
“He’s everywhere,” Hawkins said.
She is also working to organize a suicide awareness walk in St. Johnsbury. She said there’s a stigma to suicide that keeps it from being discussed like it needs to be.
“Noah was a gorgeous child and had so much life and so many dreams and I just wished he would have spoke up. I wish he would have told us more than what he did,” said Hawkins.
“Every parent says my child will never commit suicide or my child will never get into drugs. My child will never break the law. We all say that as parents until it happens to us,” said Hawkins.
“I’m just working toward getting (the law) passed for Noah, for the bullying and the mental health, and I’m just going to be a louder voice and a stronger voice for our youth in their mental health because that’s extremely important.”
“It’s what’s helping me cope with losing him,” she said.
