TV Show Host Loses Appeal For Media Access To Governor

Stressing a need to “draw a line” between entertainment media and news media, Gov. Phil Scott’s chief of staff rejected an appeal by an NEK-TV show host to rejoin the governor’s twice-weekly sessions with Vermont journalists.
Steve Merrill , the host of the NEK-TV cable access show “It’s News To Us,” was told on Feb. 3 by the governor’s office that he would be excluded from posing questions to the governor and other state officials during the governors media briefings on Tuesdays and Fridays. Merrill had been asking questions during the briefings since May, but a question he asked on Feb. 2 drew complaints and caused the governor’s office to look more closely at Merrill’s show.
He had referenced consideration of setting aside doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for the Black, Indigenous and People of Color community in Vermont and asked, “What with no tribal — federal tribal recognition and, you know, reservations or anything like that, how would one qualify as indigenous?”
He concluded the question referencing former presidential candidate, Sen. Elizabeth Warren. “Do we use the Elizabeth Warren standard with high cheekbones or did you just take people’s word for it?” Merrill asked.
Rebecca Kelley, the governor’s communications director, reported that the question troubled many. In a letter to NEK-TV Director Tod Pronto she noted “numerous Vermonters” were concerned about Merrill’s “offensive question.”
Kelley informed Pronto and Merrill that Merrill could no longer take part in the media briefings and stated Merrill could appeal the decision to Jason Gibbs, Governor Scott’s chief of staff. Merrill did so in an email to Gibbs on Feb. 4.
Gibbs’ decision to reject the appeal was communicated in an email to Merrill Wednesday morning. Gibbs sided with the governor’s assessment that Merrill’s show is not a source of news.
Gibbs told Merrill that “this decision was made with much consideration, deliberation and reflection — and with great respect and appreciation for the role of a free press, and journalism, in our republic.”
The review of Merrill’s appeal, Gibbs noted, included input from journalists, media associations, public access TV stations, and “everyday Vermonters,” one of whom reached out to support Merrill’s reinstatement to the media briefings.
“The rest of the feedback supported the initial decision (to exclude Merrill),” wrote Gibbs.
One concern communicated to Gibbs by other broadcast media was that Merrill’s involvement would “undermine confidence in bona fide broadcast journalism.”
Gibbs said the decision to ban Merrill from the briefings was made because of an “obligation to draw a line” between an objective presentation of news and a show like Merrill’s.
“Allowing the lines between hobby entertainment, political satire, partisan and/or ideological propaganda and bona fide journalism to continue to erode is bad for the integrity of the profession of journalism, bad for democracy, and bad for the American Republic,” Gibbs wrote to Merrill.
He stated that journalism has an obligation to define principles by which the profession should be viewed by the public and that it’s not the role of government to set the guidelines, but absent industry guidance the governor’s office felt compelled to intervene in the case of Merrill’s show. “My preference would be for journalists themselves to more clearly define and enforce such standards,” he noted.
Gibbs went on to outline what he believes are distinctions between journalism and entertainment.
“Journalism seeks to keep factual information in an accurate proportion. Entertainment exaggerates, inflates or diminishes fact for affect,” he stated. “Journalism makes an extra effort to include important context and details. Entertainment can choose to leave out important details. Journalism avoids, or preferably seeks to break, stereotyping. Entertainment leverages them for affect.”
The determination was made that Merrill’s aim is to entertain.
“This is not to say that bona fide news, and the journalists that report the news, cannot be entertaining,” Gibbs stated. “It is to say, however, that there is a bright line between real journalism and what’s entertainment, and entertainment or propaganda purposely disguised as news.”
Despite his absence from the governor’s media briefings, Merrill’s program on NEK-TV continues. In the show that aired last Thursday, Merrill read from and commented on the email he was sent from the governor’s office that was critical of his question referencing Elizabeth Warren. He said he rejected the insinuation that he is racist.
“You can call me a lot of things, but you can’t call me a racist,” he said.
During his show a screen behind Merrill played a recording of a recent Governor Scott media briefing.
