Twice Denied, Jailed Man Seeking Release A Third Time

A jailed man who has tried and failed twice to get out of jail, including trying to use COVID-19 as an excuse, is again asking to be set free while resolving criminal charges out of Essex County.
Jason Fournier is being held at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport for lack of $1,500 bail. A judge is willing to reconsider the bail amount, but Fournier needs a place to live where he will be ordered to stick to a curfew.
Fournier was one of four inmates attorney Laura Wilson argued should be freed in March because of fears of a coronavirus outbreak inside prison facilities. She contended that Department of Corrections was not prepared to deal with a pandemic and inmates were at high risk of infection. Caledonia County Superior Court Judge Michael J. Harris denied the request on March 23, noting that there was no indication that the defendants would “develop COVID-19 symptoms in the near future from any exposure to contagious individuals.”
Fournier is being held on eight pending charges out of Essex County, including felony charges of burglary and grand larceny. He also has criminal convictions from Caledonia County and is wanted in New Hampshire for a burglary at TJ’s Truck Stop in Lancaster in June 2019.
Apart from the coronavirus concern, Attorney Wilson also argued for Fournier’s release based on hardship of the bail imposition and that Fournier should be allowed to await resolution of the Essex County charges outside of jail. In a bail review motion, she asked for Fournier to be released to his uncle, Joshua Mathieu at 36 Ely St. in St. Johnsbury, where Fournier would adhere to a 24-hour curfew. Investigation of Mathieu as a home option for Fournier revealed that Mathieu was no longer at the Ely Street address and no one knew if he is even still living in the area.
Judge Harris denied the request to alter or revoke the bail amount but left the door open for Fournier to make another request if he could find someone trustworthy to house him.
“If an acceptable curfew location is presented to the court, with the defendant’s current financial resources, the court would expect to then modify the monetary bail condition to a condition within Defendant’s financial means, set a curfew and include a drug/alcohol treatment compliance condition among the revised conditions of release,” Judge Harris wrote in his denial of Wilson’s request.
In a filing on Friday, Wilson is trying to accommodate the judge’s request for a suitable place for Fournier to be so he can leave the jail. She notes four options: “his friend Michael Masjari (unsure of exact spelling)” at 43 Middle St. in Lyndonville, Elizabeth Cushman on Ingalls Street in Sheffield “for one night,” the Colonnade Inn in Lyndonville “for one night”, or “his friend Gary (address unknown).”
She also wrote in her motion Fournier is willing to wear a GPS monitoring system, and if he can’t find a consistent place to stay within 14 days of being released he would return to jail.
Essex County State’s Attorney Vince Illuzzi has a problem with all of the options posed by Wilson. He said in a filing with Essex Superior Court on Monday that Wilson’s motion is “based on hope, speculation and ‘ifs’ and ‘maybes.’”
Illuzzi wrote in his opposition to the bail modification motion that Fournier has had no contact with any of the people he thinks may take him in. He argued against each of the options.
As for “Michael Masjari (unsure of exact spelling),” Illuzzi noted that the man once took a notice of trespass out against Fournier. He wrote that information about their relationship indicates “Michael is not friends with Defendant and would not allow Defendant to stay at his residence.”
In Cushman’s case, Illuzzi said the option “should be patently unacceptable” because it would only be for one night.
Likewise, the Colonnade would not work because it would only be for one night, noted Illuzzi.
“Gary” should not be considered either, according to Illuzzi, who questions how much of a “friend” Gary is to Fournier. “If Defendant doesn’t know his last name, he can’t be a ‘friend,’” Illuzzi wrote. He also noted that without details about who Gary is and where he lives, the court can’t properly evaluate his suitability to house Fournier.
It is now with the Judge Harris to decide whether to rule on the motion or first request a hearing before making a decision.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.