Two Fairlee residents were charged with burglary and grand larceny for allegedly selling items out of a barn that belonged to someone who recently passed away.

On July 27, Troopers received information about the incident. Police believe Anthony Cormier, 32, and Mina Flemming, 24, were selling items from the barn on the property on which they live in an apartment. Police believe two John Deere garden tractors, belonging to the owner of the barn, were sold. A third tractor had been listed for sale online and later went missing.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments